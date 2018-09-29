बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5baf6cae867a551142223bc4","slug":"amar-ujala-event-police-ki-pathshala-in-kasganj","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0920\u0936\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u0940 '\u092b\u093e\u092f\u0930 \u092b\u093e\u0907\u091f\u0930', \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u090f '\u0938\u0941\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
तस्वीरें: पुलिस की पाठशाला में छात्राएं बनी 'फायर फाइटर', पुलिस अफसरों ने दिए 'सुरक्षा मंत्र'
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला कासगंज, Updated Sat, 29 Sep 2018 05:44 PM IST
कासगंज में अमर उजाला फाउंडेशन की ओर से शनिवार को राजकीय बालिका इंटर कॉलेज में पुलिस की पाठशाला कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। इसमें छात्राओं को महिला सुरक्षा, आग से बचाव के बारे में विस्तार से जानकारी दी गई। छात्राओं ने पुलिस अधिकारियों से सवाल पूछे। जिनके जवाब पुलिस अधिकारियों ने दिए।
