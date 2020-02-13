गुनगुनी धूप के साथ सामान्य तापमान फिर भी 'खतरनाक' स्तर पर पहुंची ताजनगरी की हवा

{"_id":"5e44e06f8ebc3ee5d5222b4f","slug":"air-quality-index-reach-292-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0941\u0928\u0917\u0941\u0928\u0940 \u0927\u0942\u092a \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0924\u093e\u092a\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092d\u0940 '\u0916\u0924\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0915' \u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0935\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल में शॉल ओढकर घूमती पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e44e06f8ebc3ee5d5222b4f","slug":"air-quality-index-reach-292-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0941\u0928\u0917\u0941\u0928\u0940 \u0927\u0942\u092a \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0924\u093e\u092a\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092d\u0940 '\u0916\u0924\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0915' \u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0935\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मास्क पहने पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e44e06f8ebc3ee5d5222b4f","slug":"air-quality-index-reach-292-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0941\u0928\u0917\u0941\u0928\u0940 \u0927\u0942\u092a \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0924\u093e\u092a\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092d\u0940 '\u0916\u0924\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0915' \u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0935\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मास्क पहने पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e44e06f8ebc3ee5d5222b4f","slug":"air-quality-index-reach-292-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0941\u0928\u0917\u0941\u0928\u0940 \u0927\u0942\u092a \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0924\u093e\u092a\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092d\u0940 '\u0916\u0924\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0915' \u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0935\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल पर मास्क पहने सैलानी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e44e06f8ebc3ee5d5222b4f","slug":"air-quality-index-reach-292-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0941\u0928\u0917\u0941\u0928\u0940 \u0927\u0942\u092a \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0924\u093e\u092a\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092d\u0940 '\u0916\u0924\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0915' \u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0935\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला