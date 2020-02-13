शहर चुनें

गुनगुनी धूप के साथ सामान्य तापमान फिर भी 'खतरनाक' स्तर पर पहुंची ताजनगरी की हवा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Thu, 13 Feb 2020 11:11 AM IST
ताजमहल में शॉल ओढकर घूमती पर्यटक
1 of 5
ताजमहल में शॉल ओढकर घूमती पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बुधवार को ताजनगरी की हवा और जहरीली हो गई। मंगलवार के मुकाबले आगरा का एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स और खराब हो गया। केंद्रीय प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड द्वारा जारी की गई रिपोर्ट में प्रदेश में सबसे जहरीली हवा बुलंदशहर की रही। आगरा इस सूची में पांचवें नंबर पर रहा। 
 
ताजमहल में शॉल ओढकर घूमती पर्यटक
ताजमहल में शॉल ओढकर घूमती पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मास्क पहने पर्यटक
मास्क पहने पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मास्क पहने पर्यटक
मास्क पहने पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल पर मास्क पहने सैलानी
ताजमहल पर मास्क पहने सैलानी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
