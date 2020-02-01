बजट से पहले खुशखबर, ताजनगरी बनेगी वर्ल्ड हेरिटेज सिटी, नए प्रतिबंध नहीं होंगे लागू

{"_id":"5e3504fb8ebc3e7da67608bf","slug":"agra-will-get-world-heritage-city-status-soon","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u091c\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0916\u092c\u0930, \u0924\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0939\u0947\u0930\u093f\u091f\u0947\u091c \u0938\u093f\u091f\u0940, \u0928\u090f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093f\u092c\u0902\u0927 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u0917\u0942","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e3504fb8ebc3e7da67608bf","slug":"agra-will-get-world-heritage-city-status-soon","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u091c\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0916\u092c\u0930, \u0924\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0939\u0947\u0930\u093f\u091f\u0947\u091c \u0938\u093f\u091f\u0940, \u0928\u090f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093f\u092c\u0902\u0927 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u0917\u0942","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जयपुर के राजा सिंह द्वारा बनवाया गया आगरा का पुराना नक्शा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e3504fb8ebc3e7da67608bf","slug":"agra-will-get-world-heritage-city-status-soon","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u091c\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0916\u092c\u0930, \u0924\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0939\u0947\u0930\u093f\u091f\u0947\u091c \u0938\u093f\u091f\u0940, \u0928\u090f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093f\u092c\u0902\u0927 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u0917\u0942","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल पर पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e3504fb8ebc3e7da67608bf","slug":"agra-will-get-world-heritage-city-status-soon","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u091c\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0916\u092c\u0930, \u0924\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0939\u0947\u0930\u093f\u091f\u0947\u091c \u0938\u093f\u091f\u0940, \u0928\u090f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093f\u092c\u0902\u0927 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u0917\u0942","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मुगलिया रिवर फ्रंट गार्डन का ऐसा था स्वरूप
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e3504fb8ebc3e7da67608bf","slug":"agra-will-get-world-heritage-city-status-soon","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u091c\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0916\u092c\u0930, \u0924\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0939\u0947\u0930\u093f\u091f\u0947\u091c \u0938\u093f\u091f\u0940, \u0928\u090f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093f\u092c\u0902\u0927 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u0917\u0942","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल व आगरा के अन्य दर्शनीय स्थल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला