बजट से पहले खुशखबर, ताजनगरी बनेगी वर्ल्ड हेरिटेज सिटी, नए प्रतिबंध नहीं होंगे लागू

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sat, 01 Feb 2020 10:26 AM IST
ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजनगरी को वर्ल्ड हेरिटेज सिटी (विश्व धरोहर शहर) बनाने के लिए सेप्ट (सेंटर फॉर एनवायर्नमेंटल प्लानिंग एंड टेक्नोलॉजी) विश्वविद्यालय अहमदाबाद ने अपनी रिपोर्ट उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्य सचिव के सामने रखी। सेप्ट विश्वविद्यालय ने हेरिटेज सिटी के लिए सुझाए गए चारों विकल्पों का प्रस्तुतीकरण किया। इनमें रिवर फ्रंट गार्डन के 12 किमी हिस्से, दरेसी, स्मारकों के पास और सिकंदरा क्षेत्र का हिस्सा सुझाया गया है।
world heritage city taj mahal agra budget 2020
vasudevanand saraswati
Prayagraj

माघ मेले में स्वामी वासुदेवानंद के शिविर में लगी आग, दो टेंट राख

1 फरवरी 2020

नगरोटा मुठभेड़ में बरामद हथियार व गोलाबारूद
Jammu

कश्मीर में आतंकियों के पास हथियारों की कमी, पाक इस रास्ते से भेज रहा था गोलाबारूद, मारे गए तीन आतंकी

1 फरवरी 2020

ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जयपुर के राजा सिंह द्वारा बनवाया गया आगरा का पुराना नक्शा
जयपुर के राजा सिंह द्वारा बनवाया गया आगरा का पुराना नक्शा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल पर पर्यटक
ताजमहल पर पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुगलिया रिवर फ्रंट गार्डन का ऐसा था स्वरूप
मुगलिया रिवर फ्रंट गार्डन का ऐसा था स्वरूप - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल व आगरा के अन्य दर्शनीय स्थल
ताजमहल व आगरा के अन्य दर्शनीय स्थल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

