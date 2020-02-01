शहर चुनें

Dr Kafeel Khan shifted to Mathura jail for hate speech on CAA in AMU

गोरखपुर के डॉ. कफील को मथुरा जेल में किया गया शिफ्ट, एएमयू में भड़काऊ भाषण देने का है आरोप

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा/अलीगढ़, Updated Sat, 01 Feb 2020 12:49 PM IST
पुलिस हिरासत में डॉ. कफील (फाइल)
पुलिस हिरासत में डॉ. कफील (फाइल)
अलीगढ़ मुस्लिम विश्वविद्यालय (एएमयू) में भड़काऊ भाषण देने के मुकदमे में आरोपी डॉक्टर कफील को अलीगढ़ जेल से मथुरा जिला कारागार में शिफ्ट किया गया है। अलीगढ़ में तनावपूर्ण हालात को देखते हुए पुलिस ने यह फैसला लिया है। शुक्रवार को यह गतिविधि आनन-फानन में निपटाई गई, जिसकी किसी को भनक तक नहीं लगी। 
dr kafeel khan aligarh muslim university caa protest
गोरखपुर के डॉ. कफील को मथुरा जेल में किया गया शिफ्ट, एएमयू में भड़काऊ भाषण देने का है आरोप

पुलिस हिरासत में डॉ. कफील (फाइल)
पुलिस हिरासत में डॉ. कफील (फाइल) - फोटो : amar ujala
जिला कारागार मथुरा
जिला कारागार मथुरा
डॉ कफील खान
डॉ कफील खान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डॉक्टर कफील खान (फाइल फोटो)
डॉक्टर कफील खान (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Twitter
डॉ कफील खान (फाइल)
डॉ कफील खान (फाइल) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
