Agra Weather Update: ठंड से कांपे लोग, शीत लहर के चलते स्कूलों का समय बदला

{"_id":"5df718698ebc3e87f440c0f3","slug":"agra-weather-update-school-timing-change-due-to-cold-wave","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Agra Weather Update: \u0920\u0902\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u092a\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0936\u0940\u0924 \u0932\u0939\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092e\u092f \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ठंड से ठिठुरे बच्चे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शीत लहर से ठिठुरे पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शीत लहर से ठिठुरे लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
स्कूली बच्चे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला