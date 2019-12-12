शहर चुनें

ब्रज में बारिश और ओलावृष्टि ने बढ़ाई गलन, ठंड से ठिठुरे लोग, जानें अगले दो दिन कैसा रहेगा मौसम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Thu, 12 Dec 2019 08:22 PM IST
बारिश के बाद ताजमहल में सेल्फी लेतीं पर्यटक
बारिश के बाद ताजमहल में सेल्फी लेतीं पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा और मथुरा समेत आसपास के जिलों में बृहस्पतिवार को अचानक मौसम बदल गया। शीत लहर चलने से लोग ठिठुरने लगे हैं, वहीं दोपहर में हुई बूंदाबांदी से गलन और बढ़ गई है। शाम छह बजे से ही सड़कों पर सन्नाटा नजर आने लगा। ताजमहल सहित कई स्मारकों पर भी पर्यटक ठिठुकरते नजर आए। मथुरा जिले के कई इलाकों में ओलावृष्टि भी हुई। 
बारिश के बाद ताजमहल में सेल्फी लेतीं पर्यटक
बारिश के बाद ताजमहल में सेल्फी लेतीं पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल का नजारा
ताजमहल का नजारा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ओलावृष्टि
ओलावृष्टि - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पर्यटक
पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
