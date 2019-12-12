ब्रज में बारिश और ओलावृष्टि ने बढ़ाई गलन, ठंड से ठिठुरे लोग, जानें अगले दो दिन कैसा रहेगा मौसम

{"_id":"5df243dc8ebc3e880710311a","slug":"agra-weather-change-due-to-drizzling-and-cold-wave","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0914\u0930 \u0913\u0932\u093e\u0935\u0943\u0937\u094d\u091f\u093f \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0908 \u0917\u0932\u0928, \u0920\u0902\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u0920\u093f\u0920\u0941\u0930\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0917\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बारिश के बाद ताजमहल में सेल्फी लेतीं पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल का नजारा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ओलावृष्टि
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला