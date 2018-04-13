बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तूफान से हुई तबाही पानी-बिजली को तरसे लोग, देखिए बर्बादी के निशान
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा, Updated Fri, 13 Apr 2018 05:48 PM IST
आगरा सहित पूरे ब्रज में बुधवार की शाम आए तूफान से न सिर्फ लोगों की जान ली बल्कि बहुत कुछ नुकसान किया। जगह-जगह बिजली की खंभे गिर गए।
