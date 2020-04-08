कोरोना संक्रमित मिलने के बाद पुलिस की कार्रवाई, गलियां सील, घरों से न निकलने की हिदायत

{"_id":"5e8d91cf8ebc3e72b85c2ca4","slug":"agra-police-sealed-shahganj-area-after-found-corona-virus-patient","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e\u093f\u0924 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0908, \u0917\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u0940\u0932, \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0928 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u093f\u0926\u093e\u092f\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गलियों में तख्ते लगाकर उन्हें सील किया गया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
लोगों से घरों में रहने की अपील करती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
लॉकडाउन में सूनसना पड़ी शाहगंज की गलियां
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गलियों में गश्त करती शाहगंज पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस द्वारा सील की गई गली
- फोटो : अमर उजाला