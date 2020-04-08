शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Agra Police Sealed Shahganj Area After Found Corona Virus Patient

कोरोना संक्रमित मिलने के बाद पुलिस की कार्रवाई, गलियां सील, घरों से न निकलने की हिदायत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Wed, 08 Apr 2020 02:47 PM IST
गलियों में तख्ते लगाकर उन्हें सील किया गया
1 of 5
गलियों में तख्ते लगाकर उन्हें सील किया गया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण के 65 मामले मिलने के बाद पुलिस-प्रशासन ने विशेष एहतियात बरतना शुरू कर दिया है। थाना शाहगंज के रसूलपुर इलाके में कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिलने के बाद पुलिस हरकत में आई और इलाके को सील कर दिया।
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
लॉकडाउन पीरियड में पाएं, अमर उजाला e-Paper Yearly Plan 1̶1̶9̶9̶ Rs.119 में
Click here
विज्ञापन
agra police shahganj police agra administration police seal corona virus

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

हनुमान जयंती 2020
Gorakhpur

Hanuman Jayanti: तस्वीरों में देखें गोरखपुर में ऐसे मनाई जा रही हनुमान जयंती, लोगों ने मांगी ये खास मन्नत

8 अप्रैल 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में प्रवेश करना नहीं है आसान, इस जांच के बाद हो रही है एंट्री, तस्वीरों में देखें पल-पल की अपडेट

8 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
राइज- स्वउद्दमों का मार्गदर्शन करने वाली चंडीगढ़ ग्रुप ऑफ़ कॉलेज की एक नई पहल
CGC (Advertorial)

राइज- स्वउद्दमों का मार्गदर्शन करने वाली चंडीगढ़ ग्रुप ऑफ़ कॉलेज की एक नई पहल
लॉकडाउन में सड़कों पर निकले वाहनों को रोकते पुलिसकर्मी
Agra

आगराः दो सप्ताह में लॉकडाउन का हाल, 91 मुकदमे, 140 गिरफ्तार, स्मार्ट सिटी के कैमरों से नजर

8 अप्रैल 2020

हमले के बाद फोटो दिखाते सदर तहसीलदार अरविंद कुमार एवं पीला गमछा डाले भाजपा सांसद सुब्रत पाठक
Kannauj

कन्नौज: तहसीलदार को धमकी की जानकारी पर भी सोती रही पुलिस, विपक्षियों की मांग- सांसद पर हो कार्रवाई

8 अप्रैल 2020

kashi mahakal express
Prayagraj

30 अप्रैल तक निरस्त रहेगी तेजस और काशी महाकाल एक्सप्रेस

8 अप्रैल 2020

उत्तर प्रदेश में लाॅकडाउन
Meerut

ये कैसा लाॅकडाउन: धूप तेज हुई तो जूते-चप्पल गोल घेरों में रखकर छांव में लगा रहे भीड़, दोपहर तक भी नहीं टूटीं लाइनें, तस्वीरें

8 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

सुपरमून
Gorakhpur

Super Pink Moon 2020: लोगों ने किया सुपरमून का दीदार, तस्वीरों में देखें 'गुलाबी चांद' के अद्भुत नजारे

8 अप्रैल 2020

हनुमान जयंती
Kanpur

कोरोना का प्रभाव: हनुमान जयंती के मौके पर मंदिरों में पसरा सन्नाटा, देखें तस्वीरें

8 अप्रैल 2020

राइज- स्वउद्दमों का मार्गदर्शन करने वाली चंडीगढ़ ग्रुप ऑफ़ कॉलेज की एक नई पहल
CGC (Advertorial)

राइज- स्वउद्दमों का मार्गदर्शन करने वाली चंडीगढ़ ग्रुप ऑफ़ कॉलेज की एक नई पहल
विज्ञापन
लॉकडाउन का 15वां दिन
Kanpur

लॉकडाउन का 15वां दिन: सख्ती के बावजूद सड़कों पर चहल-पहल, कानपुर के आसपास के जिलों की अपडेट

8 अप्रैल 2020

fresh snowfall in rohtang lahaul spiti and rain in shimla and kullu
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल: अप्रैल में भी नहीं थम रही बर्फबारी, किसानों-बागवानों को सताने लगी चिंता

8 अप्रैल 2020

ड्रोन से मॉनिटरिंग
Kanpur

कानपुर पूर्ण लॉकडाउन: घर से बाहर निकलने की न करें गलती, ड्रोन से हो रही निगरानी, देखें तस्वीरें

8 अप्रैल 2020

gorakhpur weather
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में मौसम हुआ सुहाना, हो सकती है झमाझम बारिश, देखें तस्वीरें

8 अप्रैल 2020

आगरा जिला अस्पताल में बना आइसोलेशन वार्ड
Agra

जमातियों के साथ आगरा मंडल के सभी जिलों में पहुंचा कोरोना वायरस, अब तक 79 संक्रमित

8 अप्रैल 2020

लॉकडाउन का 15वां दिन
Kanpur

पूर्ण लॉकडाउन: आदेशों की उड़ रही धज्जियां, तस्वीरों में देखें कानपुर का हाल

8 अप्रैल 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur Lockdown: बेजुबानों के लिए 'भगवान' बन रहे हैं ये लोग, तस्वीरें देखकर खुश हो जाएंगे आप

8 अप्रैल 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur Lockdown: घर में ही उगा दी पांच तरह की सब्जियां, लॉकडाउन में आप भी कर सकते हैं ये काम

8 अप्रैल 2020

योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Gorakhpur

किसी फिल्म से कम नहीं था सीएम योगी का ये मास्टर प्लान, सालों पहले दिखाया था ट्रेलर

8 अप्रैल 2020

सदर तहसीलदार अरविंद कुमार
Kanpur

यूपी: तहसीलदार बोले सांसद सुब्रत पाठक 20-25 भाजपाइयों के साथ घर में घुसे, 15 मिनट तक गिराकर पीटा

8 अप्रैल 2020

भाजपा सांसद सुब्रत पाठक
Kanpur

कन्नौज में तहसीलदार को घर में घुस गिराकर पीटने के मामले में सांसद सुब्रत पाठक ने दी सफाई, कही ये बात

8 अप्रैल 2020

जवाहरपुर गांव
Chandigarh

पंजाब का मोहाली जिला बना कोरोना का हॉटस्पॉट, 24 घंटे में 7 मामले, चार दिनों में 11 पॉजिटिव

8 अप्रैल 2020

Special Covid Commando Equipped with equipment and Modern Dress in Mohali
Chandigarh

Coronavirus: बेहद खास हैं ये कोविड कमांडो, कोरोना से जंग में पूरी तरह हैं सक्षम, पढ़ें- खूबियां

8 अप्रैल 2020

लौटन निषाद (फाइल फोटो)
Prayagraj

लौटन निषाद हत्याकांडः निरस्त होंगे हत्यारोपियोें के शस्त्र लाइसेंस, कार्रवाई शुरू

8 अप्रैल 2020

गलियों में तख्ते लगाकर उन्हें सील किया गया
गलियों में तख्ते लगाकर उन्हें सील किया गया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लोगों से घरों में रहने की अपील करती पुलिस
लोगों से घरों में रहने की अपील करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लॉकडाउन में सूनसना पड़ी शाहगंज की गलियां
लॉकडाउन में सूनसना पड़ी शाहगंज की गलियां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गलियों में गश्त करती शाहगंज पुलिस
गलियों में गश्त करती शाहगंज पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस द्वारा सील की गई गली
पुलिस द्वारा सील की गई गली - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited