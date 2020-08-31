शहर चुनें
एक सितंबर से इन स्मारकों के खुल जाएंगे ताले, ताजमहल-आगरा किला के लिए करना होगा इंतजार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Mon, 31 Aug 2020 11:44 AM IST
सिकंदरा स्मारक (आगरा)
सिकंदरा स्मारक (आगरा) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोरोना काल में पांच महीने के लंबे इंतजार के बाद एक सितंबर (मंगलवार) को सिकंदरा, फतेहपुर सीकरी, एत्माउ्ददौला आदि संरक्षित स्मारक पर्यटकों के लिए खुल जाएंगे। लेकिन ताजमहल और आगरा किला के दीदार को अभी इंतजार करना पड़ेगा। जो स्मारक खुलेंगे, उनमें भी पर्यटक सशर्त ही घूम सकेंगे। सरकार की ओर से जारी गाइडलाइन का पालन कराने के लिए भारतीय पुरातत्व सर्वेक्षण (एएसआई) ने सभी तैयारियां कर ली हैं। 



fatehpur sikri akbar tomb taj mahal unlock 4.0

देहरादून: गणपति विसर्जन को गया था युवक, सेल्फी लेते वक्त नदी में बहने से हुई मौत, तस्वीरें...

30 अगस्त 2020

सिकंदरा स्मारक (आगरा)
सिकंदरा स्मारक (आगरा) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
महताब बाग व्यू प्वाइंट से ताजमहल
महताब बाग व्यू प्वाइंट से ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल आगरा: लॉकडाउन से पहले की तस्वीर
ताजमहल आगरा: लॉकडाउन से पहले की तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फतेहपुर सीकरी
फतेहपुर सीकरी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सिकंदरा स्मारक
सिकंदरा स्मारक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
