एक सितंबर से इन स्मारकों के खुल जाएंगे ताले, ताजमहल-आगरा किला के लिए करना होगा इंतजार

{"_id":"5f4c95289fc7ce61016c10f7","slug":"agra-news-fatehpur-sikri-and-other-monuments-will-open-for-tourists-on-1st-september","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0932\u0947, \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932-\u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सिकंदरा स्मारक (आगरा)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f4c95289fc7ce61016c10f7","slug":"agra-news-fatehpur-sikri-and-other-monuments-will-open-for-tourists-on-1st-september","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0932\u0947, \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932-\u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
महताब बाग व्यू प्वाइंट से ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f4c95289fc7ce61016c10f7","slug":"agra-news-fatehpur-sikri-and-other-monuments-will-open-for-tourists-on-1st-september","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0932\u0947, \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932-\u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल आगरा: लॉकडाउन से पहले की तस्वीर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f4c95289fc7ce61016c10f7","slug":"agra-news-fatehpur-sikri-and-other-monuments-will-open-for-tourists-on-1st-september","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0932\u0947, \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932-\u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फतेहपुर सीकरी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f4c95289fc7ce61016c10f7","slug":"agra-news-fatehpur-sikri-and-other-monuments-will-open-for-tourists-on-1st-september","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0932\u0947, \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932-\u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सिकंदरा स्मारक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला