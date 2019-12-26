तस्वीरें: बर्फीली हवाओं से कांपे लोग, साल के आखिरी दिनों में सर्दी ढहाएगी और सितम

{"_id":"5e04ea6e8ebc3e88062d9a61","slug":"agra-minimum-temperature-drops-due-to-cold-wave-weather-update","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b\u0940\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0935\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u092a\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u0922\u0939\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल में छाया घना कोहरा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ठंड से कांपे पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल में पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोहरे के कारण सड़क पर रेंगकर चले वाहन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बादलों में छिपा सूरज
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
- फोटो : Flickr