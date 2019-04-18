VoteKaro मतदान के लिए आगे आए डीएम और एसएसपी, 'लोकतंत्र के पर्व में आप भी करें भागीदारी'

{"_id":"5cb8406cbdec2213f32f938c","slug":"agra-lok-sabha-election-2019-dm-ssp-appeal-to-cast-vote","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"#VoteKaro \u092e\u0924\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0906\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u090f \u0921\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0914\u0930 \u090f\u0938\u090f\u0938\u092a\u0940, '\u0932\u094b\u0915\u0924\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u0917\u0940\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0940'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
एसएसपी अमित पाठक और जिलाधिकारी एनजी रवि कुमार स्याही निशाने दिखाते हुए
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5cb8406cbdec2213f32f938c","slug":"agra-lok-sabha-election-2019-dm-ssp-appeal-to-cast-vote","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"#VoteKaro \u092e\u0924\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0906\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u090f \u0921\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0914\u0930 \u090f\u0938\u090f\u0938\u092a\u0940, '\u0932\u094b\u0915\u0924\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u0917\u0940\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0940'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सएसपी अमित पाठक स्याही निशाने दिखाते हुए
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5cb8406cbdec2213f32f938c","slug":"agra-lok-sabha-election-2019-dm-ssp-appeal-to-cast-vote","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"#VoteKaro \u092e\u0924\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0906\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u090f \u0921\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0914\u0930 \u090f\u0938\u090f\u0938\u092a\u0940, '\u0932\u094b\u0915\u0924\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u0917\u0940\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0940'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जिलाधिकारी एनजी रवि कुमार मतदान स्थल देखते हुए
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5cb8406cbdec2213f32f938c","slug":"agra-lok-sabha-election-2019-dm-ssp-appeal-to-cast-vote","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"#VoteKaro \u092e\u0924\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0906\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u090f \u0921\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0914\u0930 \u090f\u0938\u090f\u0938\u092a\u0940, '\u0932\u094b\u0915\u0924\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u0917\u0940\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0940'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
डॉ.आर एस पारीख परिवार संग पहुंचे मतदानस्थल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5cb8406cbdec2213f32f938c","slug":"agra-lok-sabha-election-2019-dm-ssp-appeal-to-cast-vote","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"#VoteKaro \u092e\u0924\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0906\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u090f \u0921\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0914\u0930 \u090f\u0938\u090f\u0938\u092a\u0940, '\u0932\u094b\u0915\u0924\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u0917\u0940\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0940'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सखी मॉडल बूथ पर पहुंची युवतियां
- फोटो : अमर उजाला