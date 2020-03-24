शहर चुनें

Agra Lockdown News Update in Hindi: police sent three youths to jail

Lockdown Agra: 'सन्नाटा' देखने निकले तीन युवकों को जेल, नियम तोड़ने वालों को मिली सजा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Wed, 25 Mar 2020 12:09 AM IST
आगरा लॉकडाउन
आगरा लॉकडाउन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दुनियाभर में कहर ढा रहे कोरोना वायरस के बढ़ते प्रसार को देखते हुए पूरा देश 21 दिन तक लॉकडाउन कर दिया है। इस दौरान अगर बेवजह घर से बाहर निकले तो जेल हो सकती है। आगरा में पुलिस ने मंगलवार ऐसे तीन युवको को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेजा है, जो शहर में सन्नाटा देखने को निकले थे। लॉकडाउन का उल्लंघन करने वाले कई अन्य लोगों पर भी कार्रवाई की गई है। 
lockdown agra lockdown coronavirus

आगरा लॉकडाउन
आगरा लॉकडाउन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा लॉकडाउन
आगरा लॉकडाउन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा लॉकडाउन
आगरा लॉकडाउन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा लॉकडाउन
आगरा लॉकडाउन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा लॉकडाउन
आगरा लॉकडाउन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लॉकडाउन में लोगों से पूछताछ करती आगरा पुलिस
लॉकडाउन में लोगों से पूछताछ करती आगरा पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
