ताजनगरी में आफत की बारिश, सब पानी पानी, तस्वीरों में देखिए शहर का हाल
ताजनगरी में आफत की बारिश, सब पानी पानी, तस्वीरों में देखिए शहर का हाल, Updated Thu, 26 Jul 2018 12:23 PM IST
मूसलाधार बारिश ने ताजनगरी को बेहाल कर दिया है। शहर में पानी ही पानी नजर आ रहा है। सड़कें समंदर बन गई हैं। घरों और दुकानों में भी पानी घुस गया है। बारिश के कारण कुछ इलाकों में इमारतें भी धराशायी हो गई हैं। देहात क्षेत्र में कच्चे मकान गिरने से बच्चे सहित दो की मौत हो गई है। कई लोग घायल हुए हैं।
