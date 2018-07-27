बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b5acfcf4f1c1b827d8b4f49","slug":"fourteen-died-due-to-heavy-rain-in-braj","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u092c\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0940 8 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 14 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
तबाही की तस्वीरें: ब्रज में बारिश ने ली 8 बच्चों समेत 14 की जान, करोड़ों का नुकसान
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा, Updated Fri, 27 Jul 2018 01:24 PM IST
ब्रज में गुरुवार तड़के शुरू हुई जोरदार बारिश कहर बनकर बरस रही है। 24 घंटों में आगरा, मैनपुरी, कासगंज, मथुरा और फिरोजाबाद में 14 लोगों की जान चली गई। इनमें आठ बच्चे भी शामिल हैं। कई लोग घायल हैं। बारिश के कारण कई मकान धराशायी हो गए और सड़कें टूट गईं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5b5acfcf4f1c1b827d8b4f49","slug":"fourteen-died-due-to-heavy-rain-in-braj","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u092c\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0940 8 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 14 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b5acfcf4f1c1b827d8b4f49","slug":"fourteen-died-due-to-heavy-rain-in-braj","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u092c\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0940 8 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 14 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b5acfcf4f1c1b827d8b4f49","slug":"fourteen-died-due-to-heavy-rain-in-braj","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u092c\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0940 8 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 14 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b5acfcf4f1c1b827d8b4f49","slug":"fourteen-died-due-to-heavy-rain-in-braj","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u092c\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0940 8 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 14 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b5acfcf4f1c1b827d8b4f49","slug":"fourteen-died-due-to-heavy-rain-in-braj","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u092c\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0940 8 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 14 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b5acfcf4f1c1b827d8b4f49","slug":"fourteen-died-due-to-heavy-rain-in-braj","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u092c\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0940 8 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 14 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b5acfcf4f1c1b827d8b4f49","slug":"fourteen-died-due-to-heavy-rain-in-braj","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u092c\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0940 8 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 14 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b5acfcf4f1c1b827d8b4f49","slug":"fourteen-died-due-to-heavy-rain-in-braj","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u092c\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0940 8 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 14 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.