तस्वीरों में देखिए, आगरा के इस कॉलेज में तमंचे पर परीक्षा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा , Updated Thu, 15 Mar 2018 11:47 AM IST
परीक्षा केंद्र पिस्टल खोसकर टहल रहा युवक
1 of 6
आगरा में डॉ. भीमराव आंबेडकर विश्वविद्यालय की परीक्षा में अब पिस्टल के दम पर नकल कराए जाने का मामला सामने आया है। इसका वीडियो वायरल हो जाने के बाद कुलपति ने जांच के निर्देश दे दिए हैं। ढाई मिनट के वीडियो में नजर आ रहा परीक्षा केंद्र बिचपुरी स्थित कृष्णा एकेडमी का बताया जा रहा है।
परीक्षा केंद्र पिस्टल खोसकर टहल रहा युवक
जमीन पर बैठकर परीक्षा देते छात्र
नकल की चिट
फर्नीचर की भी व्यवस्था नहीं थी
रिवॉल्वर
यही युवक खोसे था रिवॉल्वर

