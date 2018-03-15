बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तस्वीरों में देखिए, आगरा के इस कॉलेज में तमंचे पर परीक्षा
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा , Updated Thu, 15 Mar 2018 11:47 AM IST
आगरा में डॉ. भीमराव आंबेडकर विश्वविद्यालय की परीक्षा में अब पिस्टल के दम पर नकल कराए जाने का मामला सामने आया है। इसका वीडियो वायरल हो जाने के बाद कुलपति ने जांच के निर्देश दे दिए हैं। ढाई मिनट के वीडियो में नजर आ रहा परीक्षा केंद्र बिचपुरी स्थित कृष्णा एकेडमी का बताया जा रहा है।
