मोहब्बत का मुजस्समा देख दीवाने हुए फ्रेंच राष्ट्रपति, बना गए ये अनूठा रिकॉर्ड

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा , Updated Mon, 12 Mar 2018 12:38 PM IST
फ्रांस के राष्ट्रपति मैक्रों
संगमरमरी शाहकार, दुनिया का सातवां अजूबा और मुहब्बत का मुजस्समा ताजमहल, फ्रांस के राष्ट्रपति मैक्रों अपनी पत्नी मैरी के साथ आए तो पहली ही झलक में बस दीवाने हो गए। 
