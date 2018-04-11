बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5acdfd344f1c1b5e3e8b48c5","slug":"a-man-send-obscene-video-to-husband-of-woman-for-not-making-sexual-relation-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u092c\u0902\u0927 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0949\u092f\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0928\u0947 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0936\u094d\u0932\u0940\u0932 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u094d\u0939\u093e\u091f\u094d\u0938 \u090f\u092a \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0947\u091c\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
संबंध बनाने से इंकार करने पर बॉयफ्रेंड ने युवती की अश्लील वीडियो पति के व्हाट्स एप पर भेजी
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा, Updated Wed, 11 Apr 2018 06:22 PM IST
आगरा के ट्रांस यमुना कालोनी के रहने वाले बीटेक पास एक कारोबारी ने एक महिला दोस्त की छह साल पहले धोखे से ली गई अश्लील फोटो उसके पति के मोबाइल फोन पर भेज दी। उसकी इस घिनौनी करतूत से युवती की वैवाहिक जिंदगी में जहर घुल गया है। उसके पति ने सच्चाई को जानने की कोशिश किए बगैर ही उसे तलाक का नोटिस दे दिया है।
