संबंध बनाने से इंकार करने पर बॉयफ्रेंड ने युवती की अश्लील वीडियो पति के व्हाट्स एप पर भेजी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा, Updated Wed, 11 Apr 2018 06:22 PM IST
video clip
1 of 6
आगरा के ट्रांस यमुना कालोनी के रहने वाले बीटेक पास एक कारोबारी ने एक महिला दोस्त की छह साल पहले धोखे से ली गई अश्लील फोटो उसके पति के मोबाइल फोन पर भेज दी। उसकी इस घिनौनी करतूत से युवती की वैवाहिक जिंदगी में जहर घुल गया है। उसके पति ने सच्चाई को जानने की कोशिश किए बगैर ही उसे तलाक का नोटिस दे दिया है। 
video clip obscene video boy friend-girl friend social media viral video

