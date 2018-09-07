बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b925477867a557fe732acd3","slug":"punjab-roadways-bus-fell-into-trench-after-break-fail-at-bilaspur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0915 \u092b\u0947\u0932 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u0928\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0924 \u0939\u094b\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u0938, 15 \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ब्रेक फेल होने के बाद अनियंत्रित होकर नाले में गिरी बस, 15 यात्री घायल
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला, Updated Fri, 07 Sep 2018 04:18 PM IST
हिमाचल के बिलासपुर जिले में चंडीगढ़-मनाली एनएच 205 पर भड़ली के पास एक बस नाले में पलट गई।
