9 हजार फीट की ऊंचाई पर कुछ यूं छुट्टियां मना रहे हैं राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला, Updated Thu, 24 May 2018 12:48 PM IST
President Ram Nath Kovind visited Shimla Water Catchment and Wildlife Sanctuary
राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद इन दिनों शिमला प्रवास पर हैं। राष्ट्रपति के टविटर हैंडल पर वीरवार को शिमला वाटर कैचमेंट वन्यजीव अभ्यारण की तस्वीरें पोस्ट की गई हैं। यह वन्यजीव अभ्यारण समुद्रतल से 2750 मीटर (करीब 9 हजार फीट) की ऊंचाई पर स्थित है।
shimla water catchment and wildlife sanctuary president ram nath kovind

