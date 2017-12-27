बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तस्वीरें: शिमला से जाते वक्त अचानक अपने पुराने ठिकाने पर कॉफी पीने पहुंचे पीएम मोदी
Updated Wed, 27 Dec 2017 03:24 PM IST
हिमाचल के सीएम जयराम ठाकुर के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में शामिल होने के बाद दिल्ली लौटते वक्त प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी अचानक अपने पुराने ठिकाने पर पहुंच गए।
