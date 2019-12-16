शहर चुनें

एमएमए अल्टीमेट फाइटिंग लीग में मुक्कों की बरसात के बीच जेबा ने मारी बाजी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रामपुर बुशहर, Updated Mon, 16 Dec 2019 12:11 AM IST
जेबा ने विजय हासिल की
जेबा ने विजय हासिल की - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रामपुर के पाटबंगला में  रविवार को मिक्स्ड मार्शल आर्ट (एमएमए) ईवेंट अल्टीमेट फाइटिंग लीग के फाइटरों ने एक-दूसरे पर जमकर मुक्के बरसाए। मुंबई की मोनिका को हराकर मणिपुर की जेबा ने विजय हासिल की। अफगानिस्तान के रोहन और (ननखड़ी) हिमाचल के कपिल के बीच मुकाबला टाई रहा। 

 
जेबा ने विजय हासिल की
जेबा ने विजय हासिल की - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुकाबलों में जमकर रहा उत्साह
मुकाबलों में जमकर रहा उत्साह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रोचक मुकाबला
रोचक मुकाबला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जब पहुंचे खली
जब पहुंचे खली - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जीत के पल
जीत के पल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
