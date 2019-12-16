एमएमए अल्टीमेट फाइटिंग लीग में मुक्कों की बरसात के बीच जेबा ने मारी बाजी

{"_id":"5df67e658ebc3e87e200ef5a","slug":"manipur-wins-over-punches-in-mma-ultimate-fighting-league","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u092e\u090f\u092e\u090f \u0905\u0932\u094d\u091f\u0940\u092e\u0947\u091f \u092b\u093e\u0907\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0932\u0940\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0941\u0915\u094d\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u091c\u0947\u092c\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जेबा ने विजय हासिल की
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5df67e658ebc3e87e200ef5a","slug":"manipur-wins-over-punches-in-mma-ultimate-fighting-league","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u092e\u090f\u092e\u090f \u0905\u0932\u094d\u091f\u0940\u092e\u0947\u091f \u092b\u093e\u0907\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0932\u0940\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0941\u0915\u094d\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u091c\u0947\u092c\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मुकाबलों में जमकर रहा उत्साह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5df67e658ebc3e87e200ef5a","slug":"manipur-wins-over-punches-in-mma-ultimate-fighting-league","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u092e\u090f\u092e\u090f \u0905\u0932\u094d\u091f\u0940\u092e\u0947\u091f \u092b\u093e\u0907\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0932\u0940\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0941\u0915\u094d\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u091c\u0947\u092c\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रोचक मुकाबला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5df67e658ebc3e87e200ef5a","slug":"manipur-wins-over-punches-in-mma-ultimate-fighting-league","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u092e\u090f\u092e\u090f \u0905\u0932\u094d\u091f\u0940\u092e\u0947\u091f \u092b\u093e\u0907\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0932\u0940\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0941\u0915\u094d\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u091c\u0947\u092c\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जब पहुंचे खली
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5df67e658ebc3e87e200ef5a","slug":"manipur-wins-over-punches-in-mma-ultimate-fighting-league","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u092e\u090f\u092e\u090f \u0905\u0932\u094d\u091f\u0940\u092e\u0947\u091f \u092b\u093e\u0907\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0932\u0940\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0941\u0915\u094d\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u091c\u0947\u092c\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जीत के पल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला