तस्वीरें वायरल, एचआरटीसी यूनियन के अध्यक्ष को महिला ने चप्पलों से पीटा
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हमीरपुर, Updated Fri, 22 Jun 2018 01:31 PM IST
एचआरटीसी के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष की महिला ने चप्पलों से पिटाई कर डाली। तस्वीरें वायरल हो गई हैं।
