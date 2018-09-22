बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ba64c26867a557fed5e97e8","slug":"heavy-rainfall-and-fresh-snowfall-recorded-in-himachal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u091a\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0942\u0938\u0932\u093e\u0927\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936, \u091a\u094b\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0913\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092b\u0947\u0926 \u091a\u093e\u0926\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हिमाचल में मूसलाधार बारिश, चोटियां ने ओढ़ी बर्फ की सफेद चादर
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला, Updated Sat, 22 Sep 2018 07:35 PM IST
मानसून विदा होने से पहले हिमाचल में भारी बारिश का दौर फिर शुरू हो गया है। शुक्रवार रात से प्रदेश के अधिकांश क्षेत्रों में मूसलाधार बारिश जारी है। चोटियां बर्फ से लद गई हैं, जिससे तापमान में गिरावट आई है।
