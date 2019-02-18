बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
चेतावनी के बीच हिमाचल में भारी बर्फबारी शुरू, फरवरी में आठवीं बार हुआ हिमपात
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला, Updated Mon, 18 Feb 2019 02:03 PM IST
हिमाचल में भारी बर्फबारी की चेतावनी के बीच पहाड़ों पर हिमपात का सिलसिला शुरू हो गया है। सोमवार सुबह से ही राज्य के ऊंचाई वाले इलाकों में बर्फबारी चल रही है।
