शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Shimla ›   Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi close connection with shimla

बापू का इस शहर से रहा गहरा नाता, पढ़िए रोचक जानकारी और देखिए कुछ दुर्लभ तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला, Updated Tue, 02 Oct 2018 01:30 PM IST
Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi close connection with shimla
1 of 7
आज राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी की 150वीं जयंती है। राजधानी शिमला से राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी का गहरा नाता रहा है। स्वतंत्रता के लिए संघर्ष के दौरान महात्मा गांधी ने कई बार शिमला की यात्राएं की। अंग्रेजों की ग्रीष्मकालीन राजधानी होने के कारण महात्मा गांधी को वार्ता के लिए कई बार शिमला का रुख करना पड़ा।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
father of the nation mahatma gandhi bapu shimla connection
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें  

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

vivek murder case
Lucknow

जब गाड़ी इस हाल में मिली तो आपत्तिजनक हालत में कैसे हो सकते थे विवेक और सहकर्मी

2 अक्टूबर 2018

vivek murder case
Lucknow

विवेक हत्याकांड : डिवाइडर पर चढ़कर सिपाही ने किया था फायर, इरादा हत्या का ही था

2 अक्टूबर 2018

Rare manuscripts
Dehradun

सालों से बंद था घर का एक कमरा, दरवाजा खोलते ही निकला 200 साल पुराना 'खजाना', देखकर यकीन नहीं होगा

2 अक्टूबर 2018

kisan kranti rally
Delhi NCR

तस्वीरें: साढ़े 4 साल तक ये 9 मांगें पूरी न होने के कारण भड़के किसान

2 अक्टूबर 2018

train 18
Lucknow

देश की पहली मेक इन इंडिया 'ट्रेन 18' तैयार, बिना इंजन के ही दौड़ेगी तेज रफ्तार, ये भी हैं खासियत

2 अक्टूबर 2018

रामपुर तिराहा गोलीकांड
Dehradun

रामपुर तिराहा कांड: देखिए क्या हुआ था 24 साल पहले, जब चारों तरफ बिछ गई थीं आंदोलनकारियों की लाशें

2 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

विवेक तिवारी की पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट
Lucknow

विवेक हत्याकांड: पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट ने खोल दी आरोपी सिपाही के हर झूठ की पोल

2 अक्टूबर 2018

विवेक तिवारी
Lucknow

Video: इस वीडियो से पकड़ा गया लखनऊ पुलिस का सफेद झूठ, देखें विवेक तिवारी की गाड़ी का सच

1 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रशांत चौधरी
Lucknow

असल जिंदगी में खुद को 'सिंघम' समझता है विवेक तिवारी का 'कातिल', तस्वीरों में दिखा दबंगई का सबूत

1 अक्टूबर 2018

mahatma gandhi kasturba gandhi
Delhi NCR

गांधी जयंती 2018: जब सिर्फ 4 रुपए के लिए बापू ने की थी पत्नी की आलोचना, तब बा ने लिया था ये संकल्प

2 अक्टूबर 2018

Old story and new look of minto hall of Bhopal.
Madhya Pradesh

कभी शाही गेस्ट हाउस, सेना का मुख्यालय, तो कभी रहा विधानसभा, अब ऐसा है भव्य मिंटो हॉल का नजारा

2 अक्टूबर 2018

kisan rally
Delhi NCR

तस्वीरें: अपनी मांगों को लेकर अड़े किसान, दिल्ली में आंसू गैस से हुआ स्वागत

2 अक्टूबर 2018

kalpana tiwari
Lucknow

विवेक हत्याकांड पर अरविंद केजरीवाल की टिप्पणी पर बिफरीं पीड़ित कल्पना, दिया ये जवाब

30 सितंबर 2018

varanasi
Varanasi

वाराणसी में अवैध शराब फैक्ट्री का भंडाफोड़, बंद पड़े आईटीआई कॉलेज में चल रहा था ये काम

2 अक्टूबर 2018

ankit sagar
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में एक और 'अंकित' की झूठी आन के लिए हत्या, पहचान छिपाने को आरोपियों ने अपनाया ये तरीका

2 अक्टूबर 2018

आरोपी की पत्नी का एसएसपी कैंप कार्यालय पर हंगामा
Lucknow

विवेक तिवारी हत्याकांडः आरोपी की पत्नी का एसएसपी कैंप कार्यालय पर जमकर हंगामा, इस बात पर अड़ी रही

1 अक्टूबर 2018

पुलकित महाराज
Delhi NCR

इशारा होते ही कथक गुरु के आगे नाचने लगती थी नौकरशाही, ऐसा था पुलकित महाराज का रुतबा

2 अक्टूबर 2018

इसी घर में ठहरते थे गांधी जी
Lucknow

लखनऊ से खास था बापू का रिश्ता, यहां इस घर में होता था ठहरने व भोजन का इंतजाम, तस्वीरें

2 अक्टूबर 2018

kalpana tiwari
Lucknow

पति का शव देखते ही ऐसी हो गई कल्पना की हालत, चीख-चीखकर कहती रही ये बात

30 सितंबर 2018

Baba
Delhi NCR

एक और 'बाबा' हुआ गिरफ्तार, 'शरीर की शुद्धि' के नाम पर करता था दुष्कर्म

1 अक्टूबर 2018

vivek tiwari
Lucknow

एपल के मैनेजर की पत्नी बोली- अपना जुर्म छिपाने के लिए पति को चरित्रहीन साबित करने में जुटी पुलिस

29 सितंबर 2018

vivek tiwari
Lucknow

विवेक तिवारी शूटआउट: 'अपनों' को बचाने के लिए झूठ पर झूठ बोल रही है यूपी पुलिस, ऐसे 5 झूठ

30 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.