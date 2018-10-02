बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5bb32596867a554f14321292","slug":"father-of-the-nation-mahatma-gandhi-close-connection-with-shimla","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u092a\u0942 \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0938 \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0917\u0939\u0930\u093e \u0928\u093e\u0924\u093e, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u093f\u090f \u0930\u094b\u091a\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0926\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092d \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बापू का इस शहर से रहा गहरा नाता, पढ़िए रोचक जानकारी और देखिए कुछ दुर्लभ तस्वीरें
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला, Updated Tue, 02 Oct 2018 01:30 PM IST
आज राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी की 150वीं जयंती है। राजधानी शिमला से राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी का गहरा नाता रहा है। स्वतंत्रता के लिए संघर्ष के दौरान महात्मा गांधी ने कई बार शिमला की यात्राएं की। अंग्रेजों की ग्रीष्मकालीन राजधानी होने के कारण महात्मा गांधी को वार्ता के लिए कई बार शिमला का रुख करना पड़ा।
