दो सीटों पर कांग्रेस के उम्मीदवार घोषित, शिमला से धनीराम शांडिल और मंडी से आश्रय को मिला टिकट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला, Updated Fri, 29 Mar 2019 09:06 PM IST
congress party candidates in lok sabha election 2019 from himachal
1 of 6
हिमाचल की दो लोकसभा सीटों पर कांग्रेेस हाईकमान ने शुक्रवार को आखिरकार अपने प्रत्याशी घोषित कर दिए हैं।
lok sabha election 2019 election congress party himachal congress condidate himachal shimla lok sabha seat mandi seat dhaniram shandil ashraya sharma
lok sabha chunav 2019 में किस सीट पर बदले समीकरण, कहां है दल बदल की सुगबुगाहट, राहुल गाँधी से नरेंद्र मोदी तक रैलियों का रेला, बयानों की बाढ़, मुद्दों की पड़ताल, चुनाव से जुड़े हर अपडेट के लिए पड़ते रहे amarujala election news
