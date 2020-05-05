कोरोना संकट में फेसबुक की इस नई इमोजी का खूब इस्तेमाल कर रहे युवा, शेयर किए अपने अनुभव

{"_id":"5eb154d48ebc3e90343d5d6c","slug":"youths-are-loving-the-new-emoji-on-facebook","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0915\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0947\u0938\u092c\u0941\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0928\u0908 \u0907\u092e\u094b\u091c\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0942\u092c \u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947\u092e\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u093e, \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u092d\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फेसबुक ने केयर की नई इमोजी जोड़ी
{"_id":"5eb154d48ebc3e90343d5d6c","slug":"youths-are-loving-the-new-emoji-on-facebook","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0915\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0947\u0938\u092c\u0941\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0928\u0908 \u0907\u092e\u094b\u091c\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0942\u092c \u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947\u092e\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u093e, \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u092d\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सुधाकर पुष्कर।
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5eb154d48ebc3e90343d5d6c","slug":"youths-are-loving-the-new-emoji-on-facebook","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0915\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0947\u0938\u092c\u0941\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0928\u0908 \u0907\u092e\u094b\u091c\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0942\u092c \u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947\u092e\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u093e, \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u092d\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विदुषी मिश्रा।
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5eb154d48ebc3e90343d5d6c","slug":"youths-are-loving-the-new-emoji-on-facebook","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0915\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0947\u0938\u092c\u0941\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0928\u0908 \u0907\u092e\u094b\u091c\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0942\u092c \u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947\u092e\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u093e, \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u092d\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अतुल सिंह।
- फोटो : amar ujala