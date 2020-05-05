शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   Big sale of wine in Lucknow on first day of selling.

शराब के नशे में बारिश में नाचती रही लड़की, पुलिस ने रोका तो चप्पल मारने दौड़ी, तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Tue, 05 May 2020 03:35 PM IST
युवती ने किया हंगामा
1 of 5
युवती ने किया हंगामा - फोटो : amar ujala
सोमवार को शराब की दुकानें खुलने के कुछ ही देर बाद इसका असर भी दिखना शुरू हो गय। लोगों ने लंबी लाइनों में लगकर शराब खरीदी। एक युवती नशे की हालत में पिकप चौराहे के पास बारिश में काफी देर तक नाचती रही। पुलिस ने जब रोका तो हंगामा करने लगी।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
जानिए एयरफोर्स X & Y ग्रुप की सैलरी व अन्य सुविधाओं के बारें में
Click here
विज्ञापन
corona virus coronavirus symptoms corona virus india coronavirus origin corona virus patients in lucknow corona virus patients in uttar pradesh kgmu kgmu lucknow deaths because of corona virus lucknow lockdown lockdown in lucknow lockdown

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

कोरोना फाइटर्स
Lucknow

इन कोरोना फाइटर्स को सलाम, बोले- कोरोना वार्ड में ड्यूटी करना अलग तरह का अनुभव

5 मई 2020

कोरोना वायरस
Basti

Corona in Gorakhpur: बस्ती मंडल में लगातार फूट रहा 'कोरोना बम', इतने लोग हो चुके हैं शिकार

5 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
अमन मणि त्रिपाठी। फाइल
Gorakhpur

यूपी विधायक अमनमणि ने पहले भी किया था लॉकडाउन का उल्लंघन, पिता की ये बात मानते तो नहीं जाना पड़ता जेल

5 मई 2020

लॉकडाउन 3.0
Dehradun

Lockdown 3.0 : शराब के शौकिनों का नहीं भरा मन, दूसरे दिन भी लगी लंबी लाइन, तस्वीरें

5 मई 2020

छिन्नमस्तिका जयंती पर बिष्णुपुर के छिन्नमस्ता मंदिर में कराएं अनुष्ठान और पाएं कर्ज से मुक्ति : 7-मई-2020
Astrology Services

छिन्नमस्तिका जयंती पर बिष्णुपुर के छिन्नमस्ता मंदिर में कराएं अनुष्ठान और पाएं कर्ज से मुक्ति : 7-मई-2020
शराब की दुकान के बाहर लगी कतार
Agra

Lockdown: आगरा में पुलिस ने बंद कराईं शराब की दुकानें, नहीं हो रहा था नियमों को पालन

5 मई 2020

शराब की दुकानों पर भीड़
Baghpat

तस्वीरें: शराब की तलब आंख खुलते ही मंदिरा प्रेमियों को दुकानों तक ले आई, पश्चिम के इन जिलों में शहर से देहात तक लगी लंबी लाइनें

5 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

आगरा कैंट स्टेशन पर पहुंचे लोग
Agra

ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट: घर की राह देख छलक आईं गुजरात से लौटे लोगों की आंखें, बयां किया दर्द

5 मई 2020

कानपुर लॉकडाउन
Kanpur

Lockdown 3.0: कानपुर में लॉकडाउन पर भारी गाड़ियों की सरपट चाल, तस्वीरों में देखें हाल

5 मई 2020

एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
विज्ञापन
बिजली गिरने से सैकड़ों बकरियों की मौत
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः राजोरी में गिरी बिजली, पलक झपकते ही 100 से ज्यादा बकरियां मर गईं

5 मई 2020

मेजर अनुज सूद को अंतिम विदाई
Chandigarh

पंचतत्व में विलीन हुए शहीद मेजर अनुज सूद, मां-पिता ने किया सैल्यूट, पत्नी बोलीं- हमेशा साथ रहोगे

5 मई 2020

छिन्नमस्तिका जयंती पर बिष्णुपुर के छिन्नमस्ता मंदिर में कराएं अनुष्ठान और पाएं कर्ज से मुक्ति : 7-मई-2020
Astrology Services

छिन्नमस्तिका जयंती पर बिष्णुपुर के छिन्नमस्ता मंदिर में कराएं अनुष्ठान और पाएं कर्ज से मुक्ति : 7-मई-2020
दिव्या, उसकी बहन बुलबुल, नीचे दिव्या के दोनों बेटे के फाइल फोटो
Agra

एटा कांड: शक ने उजाड़ दिया परिवार, इन सबूतों के आधार पर खुलासे के करीब पहुंची पुलिस

5 मई 2020

gorakhpur weather
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में मौसम हुआ सुहाना, तेज हवाओं संग जमकर हुई बारिश, देखें तस्वीरें

5 मई 2020

amanmani tripathi and sara singh
Gorakhpur

पत्नी सारा हत्याकांड के आरोपी विधायक की बढ़ीं मुश्किलें, 2015 में हुआ था अमन मणि की लव स्टोरी का अंत

5 मई 2020

सीएम योगी के साथ अमन मणि त्रिपाठी। फाइल
Gorakhpur

सीएम योगी के पूर्वाश्रम के पिता के नाम का दुरुपयोग कर अमनमणि ने बनवाए थे पास, ऐसे हुआ खुलासा

5 मई 2020

हंदवाड़ा आतंकी हमला
Jammu

टीआरएफ ने ली हंदवाड़ा हमले की जिम्मेदारी, आतंकी गनी के फिर से सक्रिय होने की आशंका

5 मई 2020

शराब की दुकानों पर उमड़ी भीड़
Meerut

कोरोना: शराब के लिए इतनी भीड़... जमकर उड़ी लॉकडाउन की धज्जियां, तस्वीरों ने खोली पोल

5 मई 2020

दुकानों के बाहर लगा मेला
Kanpur

कोरोना के डर पर भारी शराब पीने की चाह, एक दिन में 4.25 करोड़ की बिकी, दुकानों के बाहर लगी भीड़

5 मई 2020

शराब की दुकान पर लगी भीड़
Kanpur

यूपी: 40 दिन बाद जब खुली शराब की दुकानें तो उमड़ी भीड़, रेला देख पुलिस-प्रशासन के उड़ गए होश

4 मई 2020

कटरारोड सरोज चौराहे पर शराब की दुकान खुलने के इंतजार में खड़े लोग।
Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh: 40 दिन बाद दुकानें खुलते ही शराब की मच गई लूट, 50 लाख से अधिक की बिक्री

4 मई 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

शराब की दुकान पर छलका सब्र का पैमाना, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग धड़ाम, पेटियों में भरकर ले गए शौकीन

4 मई 2020

शहीद का पार्थिव शरीर पहुंचा गांव
Dehradun

शहीद पति को तिरंगे में लिपटा देख बिलख पड़ी पत्नी, बोली-मुझे गर्व है आपकी शहादत पर

4 मई 2020

आंधी-बारिश से फसल को नुकसान
Meerut

यूपी: आंधी- बारिश में डूबे अरमान, अब कुछ ऐसा है किसानों का दर्द ए हाल, देखें तस्वीरें

4 मई 2020

युवती ने किया हंगामा
युवती ने किया हंगामा - फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited