Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   yoga and naturopathy center of lucknow university is giving yoga training through e-content

कोरोना से लड़ेगी आपकी रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता, योग से बनाएं और मजबूत, जंक फूड से बच्चों को रखें दूर

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Sat, 18 Apr 2020 03:59 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
- फोटो : amar ujala
लखनऊ विश्वविद्यालय का योग एवं नैचुरोपैथी केंद्र लोगों को योगाभ्यास के माध्यम से रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता बढ़ाने का प्रशिक्षण दे रहा है। लोगों को व्हाट्सएप और यू-ट्यूब चैनल के जरिये योगाभ्यास व संतुलित आहार की जानकारी दी जा रही है। लविवि कुलपति प्रो. आलोक कुमार राय के अनुसार, कोरोना के इलाज के लिए अब तक कोई दवा नहीं है।
 
lucknow university yoga yoga and naturopathy lucknow news

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : amar ujala
