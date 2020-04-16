शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   Police man could not meet to her daughter because of corona infection.

ड्यूटी और बेटी: पुलिस अफसर पिता के पास मिलने आ रही बेटी को मां ने रोका, दरवाजे पर ही कराया भोजन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Thu, 16 Apr 2020 06:30 PM IST
Police man could not meet to her daughter because of corona infection.
1 of 5
- फोटो : amar ujala
इन तस्वीरों को देखिए। इसमें डर है, मजबूरी है तो जागरुकता भी। पिता एसआई राजू सिंह ड्यूटी से आते हैं तो बच्ची मिलने को दौड़ पड़ती है। पर, जागरुक मां फौरन बेटी को आगे बढ़ने से रोक लेती है। आगे देखें सभी तस्वीरें: (फोटोजर्नलिस्ट: मनीष वर्मा।)
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब लॉकडाउन में घर पर सुरक्षित रहते हुए प्राप्त करें सारी आवश्यक वस्तुएं
Click Here
विज्ञापन
corona virus coronavirus symptoms corona virus india coronavirus origin corona virus patients in lucknow corona virus patients in uttar pradesh kgmu kgmu lucknow deaths because of corona virus lucknow lockdown lockdown in lucknow lockdown corona ko harana hai कोरोना को हराना है

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

rajesh
Dehradun

Lockdown: देवभूमि के राजेश की कलाकारी की रामायण के लक्ष्मण ने की तारीफ, बताया बड़ा आर्टिस्ट

16 अप्रैल 2020

उत्तर प्रदेश के उन्नाव में निकला पहला कोरोना वायरस पॉजिटिव
Kanpur

Coronavirus in UP: उन्नाव में जमाती युवक निकला कोरोना पॉजिटिव, पुलिस ने कॉल डिटेल से पकड़ा

16 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
UPES: लॉकडाउन के दौरान घर पर सुरक्षित रहते हुए करें पढ़ाई जारी, छात्र ले रहे हैं रेगुलर क्लास
(Advertorial)

UPES: लॉकडाउन के दौरान घर पर सुरक्षित रहते हुए करें पढ़ाई जारी, छात्र ले रहे हैं रेगुलर क्लास
नोटों से सजा बांकेबिहारी का बंगला
Agra

वृंदावन के ठाकुर बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में सजाया गया नोटों का अद्भुत बंगला, पहली बार हुआ ऐसा

16 अप्रैल 2020

यूपी लॉकडाउन
Kanpur

Lockdown in UP: सख्ती बढ़ी, चप्पे-चप्पे पर तैनात पुलिस, कानपुर के आसपास के जिलों का अपडेट

16 अप्रैल 2020

शनि साढ़े साती और ढैय्या से बचने के लिए शनि धाम कोकिलावन में कराएं तेल अभिषेक
Astrology Services

शनि साढ़े साती और ढैय्या से बचने के लिए शनि धाम कोकिलावन में कराएं तेल अभिषेक
uttarakhand : Rare species of animals photos capture in nanda devi nation park trap camera
Chamoli

नंदा देवी नेशनल पार्क के ट्रैप कैमरे में कैद हुए दुर्लभ प्रजाति के जानवर, तस्वीरें बेहद सुंदर

16 अप्रैल 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

कोरोना से जंग में कूद पड़े हैं सीएम योगी के ये योद्धा, इस हुनर के साथ लड़ रहे लड़ाई

16 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

IAS Harshita mathur
Gorakhpur

इस महिला IAS अफसर ने 'कोरोना से जंग' में ऐसे संभाली कमान, तरीका जानकर आप भी करेंगे सलाम

16 अप्रैल 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur Lockdown: 'मौत का पैगाम' लेकर बेवजह घर से निकल रहे हैं लोग, तस्वीरों में देखें ऐसे उड़ा रहे नियमों की धज्जियां

16 अप्रैल 2020

UPES: लॉकडाउन के दौरान घर पर सुरक्षित रहते हुए करें पढ़ाई जारी, छात्र ले रहे हैं रेगुलर क्लास
(Advertorial)

UPES: लॉकडाउन के दौरान घर पर सुरक्षित रहते हुए करें पढ़ाई जारी, छात्र ले रहे हैं रेगुलर क्लास
विज्ञापन
हमले की आरोपी महिलाएं
Moradabad

मुरादाबाद: 'पथराव करने वाले एक-एक व्यक्ति को झेलनी होगी कड़ी कार्रवाई, किसी को बख्शा नहीं जाएगा'

16 अप्रैल 2020

आग लगने से तीन मकान नष्ट
Jammu

श्रीनगर में आग लगने से तीन मकान नष्ट, लोगों की समझदारी से टला बड़ा हादसा

16 अप्रैल 2020

शनि साढ़े साती और ढैय्या से बचने के लिए शनि धाम कोकिलावन में कराएं तेल अभिषेक
Astrology Services

शनि साढ़े साती और ढैय्या से बचने के लिए शनि धाम कोकिलावन में कराएं तेल अभिषेक
पुलिस व स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम पर हमला करते लोग
Moradabad

मुरादाबाद: जहां डॉक्टरों और पुलिस पर बरसे पत्थर, वहां अक्सर होते हैं सरकारी टीमों पर हमले

16 अप्रैल 2020

अपने परिवार के साथ रवि किशन।
Gorakhpur

Lockdown India: जानिए इस स्टार अभिनेता ने क्यों कहा- 600 फिल्म कर चुका हूं लेकिन नहीं देखा ऐसा समय

16 अप्रैल 2020

पुलिस पर पथराव करती महिलाएं
Moradabad

मुरादाबाद हमले को लेकर चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, एक दिन पहले ही रची गई थी साजिश

16 अप्रैल 2020

कोरोना वायरस
Moradabad

मुरादाबाद: ‘कोरोना फैलता है तो फैलने दो, नहीं कराएंगे मेडिकल टेस्ट’

16 अप्रैल 2020

कोरोना वायरस
Moradabad

मुरादाबाद हमला: एंबुलेंस से उतरकर गया इमरान, वापस आते ही छतों से बरसने लगे ईंट-पत्थर

16 अप्रैल 2020

रास्ते में पड़ीं ईंट और पत्थर
Moradabad

चश्मदीदों की जुबानी: किसी ने पुलिस को बचाया तो किसी ने उग्र भीड़ को डंडे-पत्थर लेकर दौड़ाते देखा

16 अप्रैल 2020

कन्नौज में क्वारंटीन सेंटर
Kanpur

लॉकडाउन: लचर व्यवस्था का फायदा उठा क्वारंटीन मां दो बेटाें संग मेडिकल कॉलेज से भागी, जांच के आदेश

16 अप्रैल 2020

हैलट के जनरल वार्ड में ढाई घंटे घूमा कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज
Kanpur

यूपी: हैलट के जनरल वार्ड में ढाई घंटे घूमा कोरोना पॉजिटिव, सैकड़ों लोगों के संपर्क में आने की आशंका

16 अप्रैल 2020

मौके पर जांच करती पुलिस
Kanpur

कमरे से आ रही थी बदबू, पुलिस ने तोड़ा दरवाजा तो उड़ गए होश, मिली दो बहनों की दस दिन पुरानी लाशें

16 अप्रैल 2020

lockdown in prayagraj
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज: कोरोना संदिग्ध की मौत के बाद डॉक्टर, नर्सिंग स्टॉफ, परिजन क्वारंटीन

16 अप्रैल 2020

lockdown in prayagraj
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज: लॉकडाउन में और सख्ती, बिना मास्क निकले तो जुर्माना

16 अप्रैल 2020

मानधाता थाना क्षेत्र के खमपुर में खेत बाड़ में लगे करंट से युवक की मौत के बाद घर पर जुटी भीड़।
Pratapgarh

प्रतापगढ़ : खेत में लगी बाड़ में अवैध रूप से दौड़ाए गए करंट से युवक की मौत

16 अप्रैल 2020

- फोटो : amar ujala
कोरोना वायरस
कोरोना वायरस - फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited