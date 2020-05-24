शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   Woman living with children in garden in Ayodhya see photos

तस्वीरें: बाग में बच्चों संग रह रही महिला, मकसद गांव बचाना, दिल्ली से अयोध्या आए और खेत में हो गए क्वारंटीन

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, लखनऊ, Updated Sun, 24 May 2020 10:45 AM IST
अयोध्या में गांव के बाहर बाग में रहती महिला
1 of 5
अयोध्या में गांव के बाहर बाग में रहती महिला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अयोध्या के इनायतनगर थाना क्षेत्र के ग्राम घुरेहटा में कोरोना के कहर में अपने पति को गंवा चुकी महिला अब अपने गांव को बचाने के लिए खुद को बाग में नन्हे-मुन्ने तीन बच्चों के साथ वनवासी की तरह क्वारंटीन किए हुए हैं। पति की मृत्यु के शोक में डूबी महिला का कहना है कि पति तो इस दुनिया से चले गए, लेकिन मेरा गांव और घर तो बचना चाहिए। 
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
CLAT 2020: तैयारी केे लिए 'सफलताडॉटकॉम' के कोर्स में आज ही लें दाखिला, मिल रही है विशेष छूट
Click Here
विज्ञापन
corona virus in up coronavirus coronavirus up coronavirus in up

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

प्रवासी श्रमिकों को लेकर पहुंची स्पेशल ट्रेन
Meerut

असम से प्रवासी श्रमिकों को लेकर मेरठ पहुंची स्पेशल ट्रेन, थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग के बाद विभिन्न जनपदों को किया रवाना

24 मई 2020

सलमान खान के साथ अभिनेता मोहित बघेल
Agra

यादों में मोहित: ब्रज का छोरा...बॉलीवुड के 'छोटे अमर चौधरी', सलमान की फिल्म से मिली थी यह पहचान

24 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
CLAT 2020: एक जुलाई तक आवेदन का मौका, तैयारी केे लिए 'सफलताडॉटकॉम' के कोर्स में आज ही लें दाखिला
Safalta

CLAT 2020: एक जुलाई तक आवेदन का मौका, तैयारी केे लिए 'सफलताडॉटकॉम' के कोर्स में आज ही लें दाखिला
घरों को लौटते प्रवासी
Lucknow

बच्चे भूख से बिलबिलाते तो कलेजा फट जाता था, कोरोना ने दिया कभी न भूलने वाला दर्द, देखें तस्वीरें

24 मई 2020

उमर अब्दुल्ला, सत्यपाल मलिक
Jammu

धमकी या नसीहत! सत्यपाल मलिक को लेकर उमर बोले- जब वह राज्यपाल न हों तब यह सब कहें और देखें

24 मई 2020

यूपी के औरैया में बड़ा हादसा
Auraiya

औरैया हादसे में इलाज के दौरान एक और मजदूर ने तोड़ा दम, मृतकों की संख्या 29 हुई

24 मई 2020

गोलघर काली मंदिर।
Gorakhpur

धरती चीर कर बाहर निकली थी मां काली की प्रतिमा, सच्चे मन से मांगी गई हर मुराद होती है पूरी

24 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

घंटाघर
Meerut

रौनक गायब: ईद के मौके पर पहली बार सूना है मेरठ का प्रसिद्ध घंटाघर, लोग बोले- देश संकट में तो क्यों पहनें नए कपड़े

24 मई 2020

ताजमहल के पार्श्व में बहती यमुना नदी
Agra

लॉकडाउन का असर: साफ हुई हवा...खिल उठा ताजमहल, स्वच्छ हुआ यमुना का जल

24 मई 2020

CLAT 2020: एक जुलाई तक आवेदन का मौका, तैयारी केे लिए 'सफलताडॉटकॉम' के कोर्स में आज ही लें दाखिला
Safalta

CLAT 2020: एक जुलाई तक आवेदन का मौका, तैयारी केे लिए 'सफलताडॉटकॉम' के कोर्स में आज ही लें दाखिला
विज्ञापन
सपा नेता के नलकूप के पास छानबीन करती पुलिस
Kanpur

सपा नेता के नलकूप के पास मिली थी युवती की खून से सनी लाश, पोस्टमार्टम में एक पैर भी मिला गायब

24 मई 2020

कानपुर सेंट्रेल पहुंची स्पेशल ट्रेन
Kanpur

LOCKDOWN: स्पेशल ट्रेन से आए श्रमिकों को खराब बिरयानी मिली तो किया हंगामा

24 मई 2020

सपा ब्लाक प्रमुख के नलकूप के पास मिली थी खून से सनी लाश
Kanpur

यूपी: दुष्कर्म के बाद कुल्हाड़ी से काट हुई थी युवती की हत्या, सपा नेता और सगे भाई सहित 5 पर रिपोर्ट

24 मई 2020

हिमाचल कैबिनेट बैठक
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल में इस दिन से चलेंगी बसें, बंद रहेंगे स्कूल-कॉलेज, जानें कैबिनेट के बड़े फैसले

23 मई 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Himachal Pradesh

Coronavirus: हिमाचल में 21 नए मामले, जानें कौन से जिले में कितने मरीज

23 मई 2020

श्री बैष्णो देवी श्राइण बोर्ड रोजा रखने वालों के लिए बनवा रहा खाना
Jammu

श्री माता वैष्णो देवी श्राइन बोर्ड ने पेश की सौहार्द की मिसाल, रोजेदारों के लिए रोज सेहरी और इफ्तार कर रहा तैयार

23 मई 2020

समायरा ध्यानी- नर्सरी, आध्या, आर्यन ठकवानी क्लास-पांच
Agra

एकांतवास में निखर रही बच्चों की प्रतिभा, देखिए सुंदर तस्वीरें

23 मई 2020

Cm yogi Adityanath
Gorakhpur

सीएम योगी को पहली बार नहीं मिली है धमकी, काफिले पर आजमगढ़ में इंडियन मुजाहिदीन ने किया था हमला

23 मई 2020

gorakhpur Lockdown
Gorakhpur

युवाओं की ये टोली ईद पर मायूस चेहरों पर ला रही मुस्कान, इनके काम को जानकर आप भी करेंगे सलाम

23 मई 2020

गलियां, सड़कें सब सूना
Meerut

ईद पर लॉकडाउन ने बाजार को दिया 1 हजार करोड़ का फटका, महामारी के दौर में जनता हलकान, व्यापारी परेशान

23 मई 2020

विमान संचालन के पूर्व एयरपोर्ट पर तैयारियां तेज।
Varanasi

देखें तस्वीरें: विमान संचालन से पहले वाराणसी के लाल बहादुर शास्त्री अंतरराष्ट्रीय एयरपोर्ट पर तैयारियां तेज...

23 मई 2020

अधिवक्ता की आत्महत्या का मामला
Kannauj

अधिवक्ता ने की खुदकुशी, तीन जगहों से मिला सुसाइड नोट, लिखा- ...आई लव यू काजल, मेरे लिए आंसू मत बहाना

23 मई 2020

अधिवक्ता की आत्महत्या का मामला
Kannauj

अधिवक्ता ने आत्महत्या से पहले फेसबुक पर लिखा- ऐ जिंदगी इतने भी इम्तिहान न ले कि मैं हार के जीना भूल जाऊं...

23 मई 2020

दाएं हिंदू टी स्टॉल और बाएं मुस्लिम टी स्टॉल।
Gorakhpur

आजादी के पहले ट्रेनों में मिलता था 'हिंदू-मुस्लिम पानी', इस नाम से पुकाराते थे लोग

23 मई 2020

अयोध्या में गांव के बाहर बाग में रहती महिला
अयोध्या में गांव के बाहर बाग में रहती महिला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
migrant people
migrant people - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
कानपुर
कानपुर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
migrant people
migrant people - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited