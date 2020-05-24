तस्वीरें: बाग में बच्चों संग रह रही महिला, मकसद गांव बचाना, दिल्ली से अयोध्या आए और खेत में हो गए क्वारंटीन

{"_id":"5ec9fcaffd35d60d2a75e672","slug":"woman-living-with-children-in-garden-in-ayodhya-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u092c\u093e\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u0930\u0939 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e, \u092e\u0915\u0938\u0926 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u092f\u094b\u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0906\u090f \u0914\u0930 \u0916\u0947\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u090f \u0915\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0902\u091f\u0940\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अयोध्या में गांव के बाहर बाग में रहती महिला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ec9fcaffd35d60d2a75e672","slug":"woman-living-with-children-in-garden-in-ayodhya-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u092c\u093e\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u0930\u0939 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e, \u092e\u0915\u0938\u0926 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u092f\u094b\u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0906\u090f \u0914\u0930 \u0916\u0947\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u090f \u0915\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0902\u091f\u0940\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
migrant people
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5ec9fcaffd35d60d2a75e672","slug":"woman-living-with-children-in-garden-in-ayodhya-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u092c\u093e\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u0930\u0939 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e, \u092e\u0915\u0938\u0926 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u092f\u094b\u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0906\u090f \u0914\u0930 \u0916\u0947\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u090f \u0915\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0902\u091f\u0940\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कानपुर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ec9fcaffd35d60d2a75e672","slug":"woman-living-with-children-in-garden-in-ayodhya-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u092c\u093e\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u0930\u0939 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e, \u092e\u0915\u0938\u0926 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u092f\u094b\u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0906\u090f \u0914\u0930 \u0916\u0947\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u090f \u0915\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0902\u091f\u0940\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
migrant people
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।