बृजेश व शर्ले के गानों पर देर रात तक झूमते रहे लखनऊवासी, पुराने गानों के बारे में कही ये बातें
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Tue, 04 Dec 2018 04:00 PM IST
महोत्सव की बॉलीवुड नाइट में सोमवार को सिंगर बृजेश शांडिल्य व यू ट्यूब सनसनी शर्ले सेटिया ने अपनी रॉकिंग परफॉर्मेंस से शाम को यादगार बना दिया। सर्द मौसम में भी श्रोता देर रात तक गीतों का लुत्फ उठाते रहे।
