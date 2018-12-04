शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   singer brijesh and shirley setia performed in lucknow mahotsav

बृजेश व शर्ले के गानों पर देर रात तक झूमते रहे लखनऊवासी, पुराने गानों के बारे में कही ये बातें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Tue, 04 Dec 2018 04:00 PM IST
लखनऊ महोत्सव
1 of 9
महोत्सव की बॉलीवुड नाइट में सोमवार को सिंगर बृजेश शांडिल्य व यू ट्यूब सनसनी शर्ले सेटिया ने अपनी रॉकिंग परफॉर्मेंस से शाम को यादगार बना दिया। सर्द मौसम में भी श्रोता देर रात तक गीतों का लुत्फ उठाते रहे। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
lucknow mahotsav 2018 lucknow mahotsav singer brijesh and shirley setia lucknow news
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

bhojpuri night in lucknow mahotsav.
Lucknow

लखनऊ महोत्सव: भोजपुरी नाइट में सिंगर पवन सिंह ने मचाया धमाल, दर्शकों ने जमकर किया डांस, तस्वीरें

2 दिसंबर 2018

मुशायरा
Lucknow

वो मेरे चेहरे तक अपनी नफरतें लाया तो था, मैंने उसके हाथ चूमे और बेबस कर दिया...

1 दिसंबर 2018

अटल गांव
Lucknow

सेल्फी का अड्डा बना अटल गांव, लगातार बढ़ रही है लोगों की भीड़

1 दिसंबर 2018

गायक जावेद अली
Lucknow

लखनऊ महोत्सवः गायक जावेद अली के सूफियाना अंदाज पर झूमे दर्शक, ... और मीटू मामले पर दिया ये जवाब

30 नवंबर 2018

सुबोध कुमार सिंह की बहन मनीषा
Agra

इंस्पेक्टर की बहन बोलीं- मैंने भाई खोया है, मुख्यमंत्री गऊ...गऊ...कर रहे, शर्म आनी चाहिए

4 दिसंबर 2018

पुलिस अफसरों के आगे बिलखतीं सुबोध कुमार की पत्नी रजनी
Agra

तिरंगे में शव लिपटा देख बिलखते हुए बोलीं इंस्पेक्टर सुबोध की पत्नी- मेरे पति को लौटा दो...!

4 दिसंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

inspector subodh kumar
Delhi NCR

बुलंदशहर हिंसाः शहीद इंस्पेक्टर सुबोध को दी गई श्रद्धांजलि, एडीजी समेत कई अधिकारियों ने दिया कंधा

4 दिसंबर 2018

इंस्पेक्टर की पत्नी रजनी बिलखती हुई
Delhi NCR

बुलंदशहर बवाल: इंस्पेक्टर की बिलखती पत्नी रजनी बोलीं 'एक बार तो छू लेने दो उनको, वो ठीक हो जाएंगे'

4 दिसंबर 2018

subodh
Meerut

इंस्पेक्टर ने जान देकर बचाया बुलंदशहर, भीड़ ने की थी सीओ को जिंदा जलाने की कोशिश  

4 दिसंबर 2018

communal tension in bualndshahr
Delhi NCR

तस्वीरों में देखिए बुलंदशहर की घटना की पूरी कहानी, जिसमें गई इंस्पेक्टर सहित दो की जान

3 दिसंबर 2018

दंगाइयों ने कोतवाल को घेरा
Meerut

बुलंदशहर बवाल: इंस्पेक्टर की मौत का वीडियो वायरल, गोली मारने के बाद गाड़ी से लटका छोड़ भागे दंगाई

4 दिसंबर 2018

दंगाइयों ने कोतवाल को घेरा
Delhi NCR

बुलंदशहर बवाल: खेत में दंगाइयों के बीच अकेले फंस गए थे कोतवाल, हमराह भी छोड़कर भागे

4 दिसंबर 2018

up police
Meerut

यूपी: इंस्पेक्टर सुबोध से पहले ये 7 बहादुर पुलिसवाले भी ड्यूटी पर गंवा चुके हैं जान

4 दिसंबर 2018

शहीद सूरज
Dehradun

मां से जल्दी आने का वादा कर घर से निकला था शहीद बेटा, तिरंगे में लिपटकर आए सिर्फ शरीर के टुकड़े

4 दिसंबर 2018

muzaffarnagar news
Meerut

मुजफ्फरनगर में हनुमान मंदिर पर दलितों का कब्जा, पुलिस अधिकारियों के हाथ-पांव फूले

4 दिसंबर 2018

सुमित कुमार फाइल फोटो
Meerut

बुलंदशहर बवाल में चकनाचूर हुआ सुमित का सपना, करना चाहता था देश की सेवा, रह गया जिंदगी भर का गम

4 दिसंबर 2018

बुलंदशहर में बवाल
Delhi NCR

तस्वीरें: सीओ की गाड़ी समेत फूंके 20 वाहन, फायरिंग होते ही भीड़ हुई बेकाबू

4 दिसंबर 2018

सुपरटेक पामग्रीन सोसायटी
Meerut

यूपी: सुपरटेक बिल्डिंग से गिरकर छात्रा की मौत, सीसीटीवी फुटेज में सामने आई हकीकत

4 दिसंबर 2018

bulandshahr clash Sumit died before being constable of up police
Meerut

सिपाही बनने से पहले ही सुमित की बवाल में चली गई जान, बिलखती बहन के आंखों में आंसू

4 दिसंबर 2018

सामरीन अख्तर और मंजोत सिंह कोहली
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: मुस्लिम सहेली की जिंदगी बचाने के लिए पिता से भिड़ी पंजाबी दोस्त, लिया ऐसा निर्णय

4 दिसंबर 2018

Subodh Kumar Rathore
Meerut

बुलंदशहर बवाल में जान गंवाने वाले इंस्पेक्टर सुबोध थे दिलेर व खुशमिजाज, देखें उनकी चुनिंदा तस्वीरें

3 दिसंबर 2018

indian railway
Chandigarh

नए साल पर 11 हजार में करें दक्षिण भारत के तीर्थों की यात्रा, खाने रहने की व्यवस्था भी, बुक कराएं

4 दिसंबर 2018

लखनऊ महोत्सव
बृजेश
बृजेश
शर्ले सेटिया
शर्ले सेटिया
शर्ले सेटिया
शर्ले सेटिया
बृजेश
लखनऊ महोत्सव
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.