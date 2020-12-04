शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   shooting of film actor john abraham in lucknow university, see pictures

तस्वीरें: लखनऊ में अभिनेता जॉन अब्राहम की गुंडों से हुई जबरदस्त फाइट, देखने के लिए घंटों डटे रहे लोग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Fri, 04 Dec 2020 12:55 PM IST
जॉन अब्राहम
1 of 8
जॉन अब्राहम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोरोना के चलते लखनऊ में करीब आठ माह से बंद फिल्म व वेब सीरीज की शूटिंग का दौर फिर शुरू हो गया है। लखनऊ सहित आसपास की साइटों पर लाइट..., कैमरा... और एक्शन... की गूंज फिर सुनाई देने लगी है। हाल ही में फिल्म अभिनेत्री राखी सावंत को रिवर फ्रंट सहित कई जगह स्पॉट किया गया है। वहीं, अभिनेता जॉन इब्राहिम भी गुरुवार को लखनऊ विश्वविद्यालय में अपनी फिल्म की शूटिंग करते नजर आए। सूत्रों की माने तो शहर में अभी आधा दर्जन से अधिक जगहों पर शूटिंग चल रही हैं। कई शूट आसपास के इलाकों में भी चल रहे हैं या आने वाले समय में होंगे। माना जा रहा है कि जनवरी और फरवरी में बड़े प्रोडक्शन हाउस अपनी फिल्म और वेव सीरीज की शूटिंग लखनऊ में शुरू करेंगे। शूटिंग शुरू होने से एक तरफ जहां शहर की कई लोकेशन पर फिल्मी कलाकारों को देखने लोग उमड़ रहे हैं, वहीं लंबे समय से घर पर बैठे स्थानीय कलाकारों को काम मिलना भी शुरू हो गया है। 

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states lucknow uttar pradesh john abraham film star john abraham film shooting lucknow news uttar pradesh news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

दस साल बाद परिवार से मिली बंधक बनी लड़की, दर्दनाक आपबीती सुन रो पड़े घरवाले, पुलिसकर्मी की शर्मनाक करतूत

4 दिसंबर 2020

मौके पर जांच करने पहुंची पुलिस
Kanpur

पति रहता था दूर तो देवर के इश्क में कैद हो गई भाभी, बिछड़ने का डर सताया तो बाहों में बाहें डाल लगाई फांसी

4 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
घर लाएं मर्सडीज बेंज ई-क्लास और त्योहारों के सीजन को बनाएं और भी यादगार
Mercedes Benz

घर लाएं मर्सडीज बेंज ई-क्लास और त्योहारों के सीजन को बनाएं और भी यादगार
Uttarakhand RTO Enforcement Team Cutted Jugaad Vehicle during Campaign Photos
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: कई शहरों में घूम रहे वाहनों में लगे इन 'जुगाड़' को देख आरटीओ टीम भी हुई हैरान, तस्वीरें...

4 दिसंबर 2020

विकास दुबे के साथ गुड्डन त्रिवेदी
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: विकास दुबे के करीबी सुशील की जमानत खारिज, गुड्डन त्रिवेदी के साथ मुंबई में एटीएस ने पकड़ा था

4 दिसंबर 2020

कालभैरव अष्टमी के दिन भगवान भैरव की इस पूजा से चमकेगी किस्मत और बरसेगा धन
Puja

कालभैरव अष्टमी के दिन भगवान भैरव की इस पूजा से चमकेगी किस्मत और बरसेगा धन
आगरा: घरों में भरा नाले का गंदा पानी
Agra

जिस शहर में दुनिया का खूबसूरत स्मारक, ऐसे हैं वहां के हालात, लोग बोले- जिंदगी नरक बन गई है

4 दिसंबर 2020

MDH मालिक धर्मपाल गुलाटी की मौत: कलाकार वरुण टंडन।
Chandigarh

MDH Owner Death: कलाकार ने खास अंदाज में दी धर्मपाल गुलाटी को श्रद्धांजलि, उन्हीं के मसाले से बनाई खूबसूरत तस्वीर

4 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

किसान आंदोलन: Haryana
Chandigarh

Kisan Andolan: कोई खिला रहा बिरयानी तो कोई पिला रहा गन्ने का जूस, देखें- किसान आंदोलन की ये खास तस्वीरें

4 दिसंबर 2020

विवियन रिचर्ड्स और नरेंद्र हिरवानी।(फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

इस गेंदबाज से खौफ खाते थे विवियन रिचर्ड्स, पदार्पण टेस्ट में झटके थे 16 विकेट

4 दिसंबर 2020

घर लाएं मर्सडीज बेंज ई-क्लास और त्योहारों के सीजन को बनाएं और भी यादगार
Mercedes Benz

घर लाएं मर्सडीज बेंज ई-क्लास और त्योहारों के सीजन को बनाएं और भी यादगार
विज्ञापन
हिम तेंदुए की गणना के लिए गई टीम
Dehradun

एक्सक्लूसिव: उत्तराखंड में यहां मिले हिम तेंदुओं की मौजूदगी के पुख्ता सबूत

4 दिसंबर 2020

महाराणा प्रताप शिक्षा परिषद संस्थापक सप्ताह समारोह।
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: गोरखपुर संस्थापक समारोह में लगा वीआईपी का जमघट, जनरल रावत ने किया उद्घाटन

4 दिसंबर 2020

कालभैरव अष्टमी के दिन भगवान भैरव की इस पूजा से चमकेगी किस्मत और बरसेगा धन
Puja

कालभैरव अष्टमी के दिन भगवान भैरव की इस पूजा से चमकेगी किस्मत और बरसेगा धन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Bareilly

विहिप नेता के धर्मांतरण के ट्वीट पर पहुंची पुलिस तो युवती बोली- मैं पति और बेटे संग खुश, किसी को...

4 दिसंबर 2020

जिला विकास परिषद चुनाव
Jammu

ये कतारें हैं लोकतंत्र की जीत की, आतंकवाद के मुंह पर तमाचा है ये उत्साह, देखिए तस्वीरें

4 दिसंबर 2020

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और बुजुर्ग बिट्टन देवी
Agra

85 साल की 'अम्मा' पीएम मोदी के नाम करना चाहती हैं अपनी सारी जमीन, भावुक करने वाली है वजह

4 दिसंबर 2020

प्रदूषण
Agra

लगातार बिगड़ रही ताजनगरी की हवा, प्रदेश का आठवां प्रदूषित शहर रहा आगरा

4 दिसंबर 2020

मतपत्रों की गणना का कार्य करते कर्मचारी
Agra

विधान परिषद सीट चुनाव 2020: अनोखी है चुनाव की मतगणना, वरीयता मतों से होता है विजेता घोषित

4 दिसंबर 2020

Kisan Andolan
Chandigarh

ट्रालियों में दूध व मिठाई लेकर आ रहे किसान, धरनास्थल पर बदला अन्नदाताओं का मेन्यू, देखें- तस्वीरें

3 दिसंबर 2020

सीडीएस बिपिन रावत और सीएम योगी।
Gorakhpur

सीडीएस बिपिन रावत पहुंचे गोरखपुर, गुरु गोरखनाथ के सामने टेका माथा, तस्वीरें

3 दिसंबर 2020

बोरवेल में गिरे बच्चे की मौत
Kanpur

महोबा: 30 फीट गहरे बोरवेल में गिरा मासूम, 20 घंटे चला रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन, नहीं बची जान

3 दिसंबर 2020

सीएम योगी अदित्यनाथ।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर पहुंचे सीएम योगी, गुरु गोरखनाथ के दर्शन पूजन के बाद अधिकारियों से की मुलाकात

3 दिसंबर 2020

किसान आंदोलन के चलते सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतजाम
Delhi NCR

किसान आंदोलन: बॉर्डरों पर मॉक ड्रिल कर कड़ी की जा रही है सुरक्षा, दिल्ली पुलिस में सभी जवानों की छुट्टियां रद्द  

3 दिसंबर 2020

किसान आंदोलन के चलते सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतजाम
Delhi NCR

किसान आंदोलन: बॉर्डरों पर मॉक ड्रिल कर कड़ी की जा रही है सुरक्षा, दिल्ली पुलिस में सभी जवानों की छुट्टियां रद्द  

3 दिसंबर 2020

कोविड-19 की वैक्सीन
Gorakhpur

कोरोना टीकाकरण को लेकर 189 स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों को दी गई थी चेतावनी, 14 ने अपलोड की सूची, जानिए वजह

3 दिसंबर 2020

जॉन अब्राहम
जॉन अब्राहम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शूटिंग का एक दृश्य
शूटिंग का एक दृश्य - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शूटिंग का एक दृश्य
शूटिंग का एक दृश्य - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फिल्म की शूटिंग देखते लोग
फिल्म की शूटिंग देखते लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शूटिंग देखते लोग
शूटिंग देखते लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अभिषेक बच्चन
अभिषेक बच्चन - फोटो : Social Media
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई
प्रतीकातमक तस्वीर
प्रतीकातमक तस्वीर - फोटो : pixabay
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X