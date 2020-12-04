शहर चुनें
दस साल बाद परिवार से मिली बंधक बनी लड़की, दर्दनाक आपबीती सुन रो पड़े घरवाले, पुलिसकर्मी की शर्मनाक करतूत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Fri, 04 Dec 2020 11:10 AM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
1 of 5
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : pexels.com
लखनऊ के आशियाना स्थित बंगला बाजार में घर के बाहर खेलते वक्त दस साल पहले लापता हुई 11 वर्षीय लड़की बुधवार रात चिनहट में ट्रेवल एजेंसी संचालक धर्मेंद्र सिंह के घर पर बंधक मिली। युवती का ममेरा भाई घर में बीमा संबंधी काम के लिए गया था और उसने ही पहचान की। जिला प्रोबेशन अधिकारी (डीपीओ) सुधाकरण पांडेय ने बताया कि सूचना पर बुधवार देर रात 181 वन स्टॉप सेंटर की टीम ने युवती को रेस्क्यू किया। डीपीओ ने बताया कि ट्रेवल एजेंसी संचालक की दो महीने पहले मौत हो चुकी है। कार्रवाई के दौरान धर्मेंद्र की पत्नी रेखा के भाई अजीत सिंह ने फोन पर युवती को न ले जाने की बात कही। अजीत सिंह बाराबंकी क्राइम ब्रांच में तैनात है।


 
