अयोध्या विवाद की प्रमुख घटनाओं का गवाह रहा नवंबर व दिसंबर, गोलीकांड व बाबरी विध्वंस जैसी हुईं घटनाएं

नितिन कुमार मिश्र, अमर उजाला, अयोध्या, Updated Sat, 09 Nov 2019 07:44 AM IST
ayodhya dispute - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इतिहास पर नजर दौड़ाएं तो रामजन्मभूमि-बाबरी मस्जिद विवाद के लिहाज से नवंबर-दिसंबर माह काफी अहम रहा है। इस विवाद की सभी महत्वपूर्ण घटनाएं नवंबर व दिसंबर में ही हुईं हैं। इन दो महीनों में ही राममंदिर के लिए शिलान्यास कार्यक्रम, गोलीकांड व बाबरी विध्वंस जैसी घटनाएं हुईं। 9 नवंबर 1989 को हुए शिलान्यास कार्यक्रम ने अयोध्या विवाद को वृहद रूप देने का काम किया था तो अब एक बार फिर नवंबर माह सुप्रीम फैसले की घड़ी से चर्चा में है। मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट से कभी भी निर्णय आ सकता है। वहीं दूसरी तरफ ज्योतिषियों के मुताबिक वर्तमान में ग्रहों की जो चाल व स्थिति है वह अप्रत्याशित घटनाओं व बड़े परिवर्तन की ओर इशारा कर रही है।
ayodhya dispute
ayodhya dispute - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ayodhya dispute
ayodhya dispute - फोटो : Social Media
रामनगरी का विहंगम दृश्य
रामनगरी का विहंगम दृश्य - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अयोध्या में सुरक्षा कड़ी
अयोध्या में सुरक्षा कड़ी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अयोध्या में सुरक्षा कड़ी
अयोध्या में सुरक्षा कड़ी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
