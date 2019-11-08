तेजस की बोगियों में नहीं थम रहीं शिकायतें, अब ऑटोमेटिक डोर जाम, खोलने के लिए करनी पड़ी काफी मशक्कत

{"_id":"5dc51d168ebc3e5b0f47252b","slug":"automatic-door-jam-of-tejas-express","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0947\u091c\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0917\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u092f\u0924\u0947\u0902, \u0905\u092c \u0911\u091f\u094b\u092e\u0947\u091f\u093f\u0915 \u0921\u094b\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u092e, \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0940 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u092b\u0940 \u092e\u0936\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
तेजस एक्सप्रेस
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5dc51d168ebc3e5b0f47252b","slug":"automatic-door-jam-of-tejas-express","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0947\u091c\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0917\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u092f\u0924\u0947\u0902, \u0905\u092c \u0911\u091f\u094b\u092e\u0947\u091f\u093f\u0915 \u0921\u094b\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u092e, \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0940 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u092b\u0940 \u092e\u0936\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
तेजस एक्सप्रेस (फाइल फोटो)
{"_id":"5dc51d168ebc3e5b0f47252b","slug":"automatic-door-jam-of-tejas-express","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0947\u091c\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0917\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u092f\u0924\u0947\u0902, \u0905\u092c \u0911\u091f\u094b\u092e\u0947\u091f\u093f\u0915 \u0921\u094b\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u092e, \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0940 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u092b\u0940 \u092e\u0936\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
तेजस एक्सप्रेस
- फोटो : amar ujala