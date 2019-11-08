शहर चुनें

तेजस की बोगियों में नहीं थम रहीं शिकायतें, अब ऑटोमेटिक डोर जाम, खोलने के लिए करनी पड़ी काफी मशक्कत

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Fri, 08 Nov 2019 01:34 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
 देश की पहली कॉर्पोरेट ट्रेन तेजस एक्सप्रेस की बोगियां यात्रियों के लिए मुसीबत बनती जा रही हैं। गुरुवार को लखनऊ जंक्शन पर तेजस एक्सप्रेस की सी-6 बोगी का ऑटोमेटिक डोर जाम हो गया। काफी मशक्कत के बाद जब दरवाजा नहीं खुला तो यात्री परेशान हो गए। मेकेनिकल स्टाफ के आने पर इसे ठीक करवाया गया। इसके बाद ट्रेन रवाना हो सकी। दरअसल, गत चार अक्तूबर को तेजस एक्सप्रेस का शुभारंभ लखनऊ जंक्शन से नई दिल्ली के बीच शुरू हुआ था।
