मानसूनी करंट जोरों पर, मौसम विज्ञानी बोले- आज और कल भी झमाझम बारिश के आसार

{"_id":"5d22ed0c8ebc3e6d0954eaf7","slug":"meteorological-department-predicts-rain-in-coming-days-in-uttar-pradesh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0928\u0938\u0942\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0902\u091f \u091c\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930, \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0935\u093f\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0906\u091c \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0932 \u092d\u0940 \u091d\u092e\u093e\u091d\u092e \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0938\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पानी से लबालब सड़कें
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
लखनऊ में झमाझम बारिश
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पानी से लबालब सड़कें
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पानी में मस्ती करते बच्चे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला