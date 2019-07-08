शहर चुनें

मानसूनी करंट जोरों पर, मौसम विज्ञानी बोले- आज और कल भी झमाझम बारिश के आसार

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Mon, 08 Jul 2019 01:27 PM IST
मौसम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
वायुमंडल में बढ़कर 100 प्रतिशत तक पहुंचे आर्द्रता स्तर के चलते आने वाले दो दिनों में समेत आसपास के इलाकों में कहीं तेज तो कहीं धीमी बारिश के आसार हैं। मौसम विभाग ने इसकी संभावना जताई है।
मौसम
मौसम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पानी से लबालब सड़कें
पानी से लबालब सड़कें - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लखनऊ में झमाझम बारिश
लखनऊ में झमाझम बारिश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पानी से लबालब सड़कें
पानी से लबालब सड़कें - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पानी में मस्ती करते बच्चे
पानी में मस्ती करते बच्चे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

