दीया मिर्जा और बाबा रामदेव के साथ फोटो खिंचवाने वाले इस शख्स के बारे में जानकर उड़ जाएंगे आपके होश
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Fri, 29 Dec 2017 02:58 PM IST
शादी की तैयारी के लिए अगर आपने वेडिंग प्लानर चुना है तो उनके बारे में जांच पड़ताल अच्छे से कर लें नहीं तो बहुत भारी पड़ सकता है। ऐसा इसलिए क्योंकि लखनऊ में वेडिंग प्लानर बनकर एक शख्स ने कई लोगों को ठग लिया है। ये ठग एमबीए पास है और तमाम सेलिब्रिटीज के साथ फोटो खिंचाकर लोगों को अपने मायाजाल में फंसा लेता था।
