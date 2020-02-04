शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   hindu mahasabha leader Ranjit Bachchan school operator had threatened and dispute with contractor

रणजीत हत्याकांड में नया खुलासा, स्कूल संचालक ने दी थी धमकी, ठेकेदार से भी था विवाद, दोनों के फोन बंद

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, लखनऊ, Updated Tue, 04 Feb 2020 08:45 AM IST
ranjeet bachchan murder case
1 of 6
ranjeet bachchan murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रणजीत बच्चन की हत्या के मामले में पुलिस गोरखपुर कनेक्शन भी खंगाल रही है। पुलिस गोरखपुर निवासी एक स्कूल संचालक और एक ठेकेदार की तलाश कर रही है। रणजीत की रविवार सुबह 6 बजे ग्लोब पार्क के पास गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई थी। हमले में उनके करीबी दोस्त आदित्य भी घायल हुए थे। आदित्य के बाएं हाथ पर गोली लगने से हुए फ्रैक्चर को दुरुस्त करने के लिए सोमवार दोपहर उनका ऑपरेशन किया गया। 
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
ranjeet bachchan hindu mahasabha murder in lucknow
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

फाइल फोटो
Gorakhpur

पुश्तैनी संपत्ति से बेदखल थे रणजीत बच्चन, हत्याकांड में तीन शूटर पुलिस के निशाने पर

4 फरवरी 2020

रणजीत बच्चन हत्याकांड
Gorakhpur

रणजीत बच्चन: कहलाये हिंदू नेता, रचाई थीं तीन शादियां, कौन हैं तीनों पत्नियां? दो दुष्कर्म के केस

3 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Invertis university

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
फाइल फोटो
Gorakhpur

भगवा क्यों पहनते थे रणजीत बच्चन? बोले थे-सीएए का विरोध करने वाले पाकिस्तान चले जाएं

3 फरवरी 2020

राष्ट्रपति से सम्मानित होते समय कालिंदी की फाइल फोटो।
Gorakhpur

कौन हैं रणजीत की पत्नी 'कालिंदी? जिसने साइकिल से नापा देश, क्यों राष्ट्रपति से हुईं सम्मानित?

3 फरवरी 2020

माघ पूर्णिमा को हर की पौड़ी पर कराएं लक्ष्मी नारायण यज्ञ, होगी सुख-संपत्ति, धन, वैभव और समृद्धि की प्राप्ति : 9-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

माघ पूर्णिमा को हर की पौड़ी पर कराएं लक्ष्मी नारायण यज्ञ, होगी सुख-संपत्ति, धन, वैभव और समृद्धि की प्राप्ति : 9-फरवरी-2020
कमलेश तिवारी, रणजीत बच्चन।
Lucknow

हिंदू महासभा अध्यक्ष व कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड में मिली ये समानता, पूर्वांचल व बिहार कनेक्शन पर भी जांच

3 फरवरी 2020

आईजी ने अंजली को किया सम्मानित
Farrukhabad

फर्रुखाबादः अंजली ने दांतों से काट दिया था सिलिंडर बम का तार, आईजी ने किया सम्मानित

4 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

farrukhabad hostage case
Kanpur

फर्रुखाबादः बच्चों को बंधक बना चर्चा में आए सुभाष और रूबी का दो बार हुआ पोस्टमॉर्टम, सामने आया ये सच

4 फरवरी 2020

अपहरणकर्ता सुभाष बाथम
Kanpur

अपहरणकर्ता सुभाष और रूबी की मौत से पुलिस पर लगे आरोप भी दफन, क्यों लगाया था प्रताड़ना का आरोप

4 फरवरी 2020

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Invertis university

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
विज्ञापन
प्रेमी जोड़े का शव मिलने के बाद लगी भीड़
Kanpur

जीजा-साली में पनपा प्रेम संबंध, शादी करने में हुए नाकाम तो एक साथ खाया जहर, पहाड़ पर मिली लाशें

4 फरवरी 2020

farrukhabad hostage case
Kanpur

फर्रूखाबाद: रूबी को पीट पीटकर मारने में 300 लोगों पर मुकदमा, शामिल थी 20 गांवों की भीड़

4 फरवरी 2020

माघ पूर्णिमा को हर की पौड़ी पर कराएं लक्ष्मी नारायण यज्ञ, होगी सुख-संपत्ति, धन, वैभव और समृद्धि की प्राप्ति : 9-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

माघ पूर्णिमा को हर की पौड़ी पर कराएं लक्ष्मी नारायण यज्ञ, होगी सुख-संपत्ति, धन, वैभव और समृद्धि की प्राप्ति : 9-फरवरी-2020
प्रेम प्रसंग में डॉक्टर ने खुद को गोली से उड़ाया
Kanpur

डॉक्टर के थे दूसरी महिला से संबंध, प्रेम प्रसंग से पति-पत्नी में पड़ी थी दरार, अब सामने आया ये सच

4 फरवरी 2020

पहाड़ में मिला था प्रेमी प्रेमिका की लाश
Kanpur

जीजा को हुआ साली से प्यार, समझ चुके थे मुकम्मल न होगी मोहब्बत, मजबूरन किया ये काम

4 फरवरी 2020

तलाशी अभियान
Jammu

जम्मू के इस दरिया से पाक आतंकियों के घुसपैठ की आशंका, जीरो लाइन तक सुरक्षाबलों का तलाशी अभियान

4 फरवरी 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

सीएए के विरोध में महिलाओं का धरना 23वें दिन भी जारी

4 फरवरी 2020

VHP Meeting in Magh Mela Prayagraj
Prayagraj

संगम तीरे विहिप का जाति प्रथा समाप्त करने का संकल्प

4 फरवरी 2020

निलंबित डीएसपी दविंदर सिंह
Jammu

निलंबित डीएसपी दविंदर के साथ पकड़े गए आतंकी नवीद का इस पूर्व विधायक से था संपर्क, एनआईए करेगी पूछताछ

4 फरवरी 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

प्रयागराजः कटरा के साड़ी शोरूम में ताबड़तोड़ बमबाजी, कारों के शीशे किए चकनाचूर, मची भगदड़

4 फरवरी 2020

इज्जतनगर रेल मंडल के रिटायर कर्मचारियों को सम्मानित करते एडीआरएम अजय वार्ष्णेय। 
Bareilly

इज्जतनगर रेल मंडल के 26 कर्मचारी हुए रिटायर

3 फरवरी 2020

गोरखपुर लिटरेरी फेस्ट में साहित्यकार ममता कालिया।
Gorakhpur

Exclusive: 'खटकती है रेखा के सिंदूर की ‘रेखा’, अमिताभ संग प्रेम प्रसंग पर जल्द लिखूंगी कहानी'

3 फरवरी 2020

दिल्ली के शाहीन बाग प्रदर्शन पर बोलते फिल्म अभिनेता अखिलेंद्र मिश्र।
Gorakhpur

अभिनेता ने शाहीन बाग के प्रदर्शन पर उठाए सवाल, बोले-ज्यादातर नहीं जानते ये आंदोलन क्यों?

3 फरवरी 2020

गोरखपुर लिटरेरी फेस्ट में शायर वसीम बरेलवी।
Gorakhpur

वाह-वाह से गूंजा गोरखपुर, जब शायर वसीम बरेलवी बोले-‘मैं चाहता भी यही था वो बेवफा निकले’

3 फरवरी 2020

New year 2020 will be special for Gorakhpur residents 20 gifts will be available
Gorakhpur

साल 2020 में गोरखपुर को मिलेंगी ये 20 बड़ी सौगातें, रहने वाले गर्व करेंगे कि गोरखपुरी हैं

3 फरवरी 2020

ranjeet bachchan murder case
ranjeet bachchan murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
रणजीत बच्चन हत्याकांड का संदिग्ध।
रणजीत बच्चन हत्याकांड का संदिग्ध। - फोटो : amar ujala
रणजीत बच्चन की पत्नी कालिंदी शर्मा।
रणजीत बच्चन की पत्नी कालिंदी शर्मा। - फोटो : amar ujala
यूपी डीजीपी हितेश चंद्र अवस्थी व रणजीत बच्चन।
यूपी डीजीपी हितेश चंद्र अवस्थी व रणजीत बच्चन। - फोटो : amar ujala
CCTV फुटेज में कंबल ओढ़कर जाता शख्स (रणजीत बच्चन का फाइल फोटो)।
CCTV फुटेज में कंबल ओढ़कर जाता शख्स (रणजीत बच्चन का फाइल फोटो)। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

शरजील इमाम की पुलिस हिरासत तीन दिन और बढ़ाई गई,पूछताछ में कई खुलासे

शरजील इमाम की पुलिस हिरासत तीन दिन और बढ़ाई दी गई है। शरजील इमाम से पूछताछ में कई सारे खुलासे हुए हैं।

3 फरवरी 2020

दिल्ली चुनाव 1:50

दिल्ली के DTC बस में अमर उजाला की चुनावी यात्रा, BJP और AAP में कांटे की टक्कर

3 फरवरी 2020

ज्योतिष 2:32

4फरवरी का दिन इन राशि वालों के लिए है बेहद खास

3 फरवरी 2020

हेलीकॉप्टर क्रैश 1:10

जम्मू-कश्मीर के रियासी में सेना का हेलीकॉप्टर क्रैश, किसी के हताहत होने की खबर नहीं

3 फरवरी 2020

रणजीत बच्चन 1:05

रणजीत बच्चन की हत्या पर पुलिस ने जारी की संदिग्धों की तस्वीर, इनाम का एलान

3 फरवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited