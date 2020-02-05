शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   hindu mahasabha leader Ranjeet Bachchan big revealing by call detail

रणजीत बच्चन हत्याकांड: कॉल डिटेल से सामने आया सच, हत्यारों ने कत्ल के बाद एक करीबी को किया फोन!

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, लखनऊ, Updated Wed, 05 Feb 2020 08:33 AM IST
ranjeet bachchan murder case
ranjeet bachchan murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विश्व हिंदू महासभा के अध्यक्ष रणजीत बच्चन की हत्या के मामले में पुलिस की तफ्तीश अवैध संबंधों व रुपये के लेनदेन की ओर बढ़ने लगी है। पुलिस ने गोरखपुर से प्रॉपर्टी डीलर समेत तीन और रायबरेली के बछरावां से एक को कस्टडी में लिया है। मंगलवार देर शाम को जेसीपी नीलाब्जा चौधरी ने रणजीत बच्चन की पत्नी कालिंदी शर्मा से लंबी पूछताछ की। हालांकि उन्होंने इसे सिर्फ रूटीन पूछताछ कहा है। लेकिन इस बात से आश्वस्त किया है कि जल्द ही वारदात का खुलासा हो जाएगा। 
hindu mahasabha murder in lucknow kamlesh tiwari citizenship amendment act ranjeet bachchan
