रणजीत बच्चन हत्याकांड: कॉल डिटेल से सामने आया सच, हत्यारों ने कत्ल के बाद एक करीबी को किया फोन!

{"_id":"5e3a30658ebc3ee5ef11408b","slug":"hindu-mahasabha-leader-ranjeet-bachchan-big-revealing-by-call-detail","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0923\u091c\u0940\u0924 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0915\u0949\u0932 \u0921\u093f\u091f\u0947\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0938\u091a, \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0924\u094d\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u0930\u0940\u092c\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092b\u094b\u0928!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ranjeet bachchan murder case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e3a30658ebc3ee5ef11408b","slug":"hindu-mahasabha-leader-ranjeet-bachchan-big-revealing-by-call-detail","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0923\u091c\u0940\u0924 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0915\u0949\u0932 \u0921\u093f\u091f\u0947\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0938\u091a, \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0924\u094d\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u0930\u0940\u092c\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092b\u094b\u0928!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ranjeet bachchan murder case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e3a30658ebc3ee5ef11408b","slug":"hindu-mahasabha-leader-ranjeet-bachchan-big-revealing-by-call-detail","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0923\u091c\u0940\u0924 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0915\u0949\u0932 \u0921\u093f\u091f\u0947\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0938\u091a, \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0924\u094d\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u0930\u0940\u092c\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092b\u094b\u0928!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ranjeet bachchan murder case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e3a30658ebc3ee5ef11408b","slug":"hindu-mahasabha-leader-ranjeet-bachchan-big-revealing-by-call-detail","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0923\u091c\u0940\u0924 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0915\u0949\u0932 \u0921\u093f\u091f\u0947\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0938\u091a, \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0924\u094d\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u0930\u0940\u092c\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092b\u094b\u0928!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रणजीत बच्चन की पत्नी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e3a30658ebc3ee5ef11408b","slug":"hindu-mahasabha-leader-ranjeet-bachchan-big-revealing-by-call-detail","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0923\u091c\u0940\u0924 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0915\u0949\u0932 \u0921\u093f\u091f\u0947\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0938\u091a, \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0924\u094d\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u0930\u0940\u092c\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092b\u094b\u0928!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया