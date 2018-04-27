बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ae2cf2c4f1c1b84098b6d98","slug":"friend-murdered-his-friend-in-faizabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0916\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u091f \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0936\u0935 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दोस्त को खाने पर बुलाकर कुल्हाड़ी से काट डाला फिर शव का किया ये हाल
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Fri, 27 Apr 2018 01:14 PM IST
लखनऊ के देवगांव चौकी क्षेत्र के तुलसमपुर गांव में बुधवार देर रात दोस्त को खाने पर बुलाकर एक युवक ने उसकी नृशंसतापूर्वक हत्या कर दी। उसके शव को कई टुकड़े कर बोरे में भरे और बोरा उसके घर में फेंक दिया। घर वालों ने खून से लथपथ बोरा खोला तो होश उड़ गए।
