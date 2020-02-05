तेंदुए ने खेत में काम कर रहे किसानों पर किया हमला, ग्रामीणों ने घर में किया कैद, मचा कोहराम

{"_id":"5e3a654815ad762b45216a17","slug":"four-people-injured-after-leopard-attack-in-bahraich","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0947\u0902\u0926\u0941\u090f \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u0947\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e, \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0940\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0948\u0926, \u092e\u091a\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0930\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घर में बंद किया खूंखार तेंदुआ
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
तेंदुए के हमले में घायल ग्रामीण
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
तेंदुए को पकड़ने के लिए बिछाया जा रहा है जाल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पकड़ा गया तेंदुआ
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घायल ग्रामीण
- फोटो : अमर उजाला