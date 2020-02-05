शहर चुनें

तेंदुए ने खेत में काम कर रहे किसानों पर किया हमला, ग्रामीणों ने घर में किया कैद, मचा कोहराम

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, बहराइच, Updated Wed, 05 Feb 2020 12:18 PM IST
घर में बंद किया खूंखार तेंदुआ
घर में बंद किया खूंखार तेंदुआ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बहराइच में रुपईडीहा रेंज के बबनपुरवा आह्लाद गांव में मंगलवार की सुबह एक तेंदुआ कतर्नियाघाट जंगल से भटक कर पहुंच गया। इस दौरान तेंदुए ने खेत में काम कर रहे चार किसानों पर हमला कर दिया। तेंदुए के हमले से गांव में कोहराम मच गया। हमले में चार लोगों के घायल होने के बाद आक्रोशित ग्रामीण उसे घेरने में जुट गए। इसी दौरान तेंदुआ गांव निवासी एक ग्रामीण के घर में घुस गया। ग्रामीणों ने बाहर से कुंडी लगाकर उसे अंदर ही बंद कर दिया। घटना की सूचना पाकर मौके पर तीन थानों की फोर्स पहुंच गई।

 
leopard leopard in bahraich lucknow news uttar pradesh news
घर में बंद किया खूंखार तेंदुआ
घर में बंद किया खूंखार तेंदुआ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
तेंदुए के हमले में घायल ग्रामीण
तेंदुए के हमले में घायल ग्रामीण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
तेंदुए को पकड़ने के लिए बिछाया जा रहा है जाल
तेंदुए को पकड़ने के लिए बिछाया जा रहा है जाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पकड़ा गया तेंदुआ
पकड़ा गया तेंदुआ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घायल ग्रामीण
घायल ग्रामीण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
