Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   Celebration of Narendra Modi in Uttar Pradesh.

कांग्रेसी विधायक ने पीएम मोदी के लिए किया सूर्य यज्ञ, प्रदेश भर में धूमधाम से मना जन्मदिन, तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Tue, 17 Sep 2019 05:02 PM IST
जन्मदिन
जन्मदिन - फोटो : amar ujala
 भारत के प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी का जन्मदिन पूरे प्रदेश में धूमधाम के साथ मनाया गया। इस मौके पर भाजपा कार्याकर्ताओं ने सेवा सप्ताह के तहत साफ-सफाई की और अस्पताल में मरीजों को फल बांटे।

प्रधानमंत्री की लंबी आयु के लिए कार्यकर्ताओं ने मंदिर में हवन-पूजन भी किया। भाजपाइयों ने तो पीएम मोदी का जन्मदिन मनाया ही रायबरेली के कांग्रेस विधायक भी पीछे नहीं रहे। उन्होंने मोदी के लिए सूर्य यज्ञ का आयोजन किया।
narendra modi narendra modi birthday pm narendra modi
