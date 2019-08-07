शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   criminals beat a lady and looted her jewellery

लखनऊः पति के साथ जा रही महिला को बदमाशों ने पीटा, लूट लिए गहने

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Wed, 07 Aug 2019 12:19 PM IST
पीड़ित महिला और उसका पति, कब्जे में बाइक
1 of 5
पीड़ित महिला और उसका पति, कब्जे में बाइक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लखनऊ के बंथरा थाना क्षेत्र में मंगलवार को पति विजय के साथ बाइक से ससुराल जा रही लक्ष्मी को बाइक सवार बदमाशों ने रोककर उसकी पिटाई कर दी। उसके गहने लूट लिए। दंपती के शोर मचाने पर वे भागे तो साइकिल सवार हसनगंज थानांतर्गत हाजीपुर बबुरी निवासी उत्कर्ष (12) से टकरा गए।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
crime in lucknow lucknow police uttar pradesh police lucknow news
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

ऑपरेशन मिड नाइट
Lucknow

ऑपरेशन मिड नाइट: सोच-समझकर ही रात में निकलें घर से बाहर, नहीं तो पुलिस बना देगी 'अराजक तत्व'

6 अगस्त 2019

सुषमा स्वराज मदन लाल खुराना शीला दीक्षित
Delhi NCR

18 दिन में दो और 10 महीने में दिल्ली ने खो दिए अपने तीन मुख्यमंत्री

7 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
यहां बनता है छात्रों का उज्ज्वल भविष्य
Himalayan Institute of Technology

यहां बनता है छात्रों का उज्ज्वल भविष्य
सुषमा स्वराज को श्रद्धांजलि देते पीएम मोदी
Delhi NCR

Exclusive: 70 मिनट तक सुषमा स्वराज ने लड़ी मौत से जंग, बचा न पाए जान तो फूट-फूटकर रोए एम्स के डॉक्टर

7 अगस्त 2019

सुषमा स्वराज
Chandigarh

...और जब आखिरी बार सुषमा स्वराज आईं थीं अपने मायके, तो भाई-भाभी से जताई थी ये ख्वाहिश

7 अगस्त 2019

वैवाहिक जीवन से सम्बंधित समस्याओं का जानें ज्योतिषीय समाधान केवल 251 रुपये में
Astrology

वैवाहिक जीवन से सम्बंधित समस्याओं का जानें ज्योतिषीय समाधान केवल 251 रुपये में
सुषमा स्वराज
Chandigarh

सुषमा स्वराज वैलेंटाइन डे को जन्मीं और मां-बाप के खिलाफ जाकर किया प्रेम विवाह, फिल्मी थी लव स्टोरी

7 अगस्त 2019

सुषमा स्वराज
Chandigarh

सुषमा स्वराज के मुरीद थे लाल कृष्ण आडवाणी, कहते थे- मुझे उनसे कॉम्प्लेक्स है, बेहद दिलचस्प किस्सा

7 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

सुषमा स्वराज
Chandigarh

राजी नहीं थे मां-बाप, फिर भी किया था प्रेम विवाह, जानें सुषमा स्वराज से जुड़ी कई अनकहीं बातें...

7 अगस्त 2019

सुषमा स्वराज का कश्मीर मामले पर दिया गया जोरदार भाषण
Jammu

सुषमा स्वराज और कश्मीरः पूरा हुआ सपना और दुनिया को कह दिया अलविदा, उनका यह भाषण दुनिया याद करेगी

7 अगस्त 2019

यहां बनता है छात्रों का उज्ज्वल भविष्य
Himalayan Institute of Technology

यहां बनता है छात्रों का उज्ज्वल भविष्य
विज्ञापन
सुषमा स्वराज (फाइल फोटो)
Chandigarh

वो नेता जिसने एक ही सीट से लगातार तीन बार सुषमा स्वराज को हराया, फिर यहां से कभी नहीं लड़ीं

7 अगस्त 2019

सुषमा स्वराज
Chandigarh

सुषमा स्वराज के बारे में एक भविष्यवाणी, जो सच साबित हुई और वो बन गईं 'दमदार नेता शानदार वक्ता'

7 अगस्त 2019

वैवाहिक जीवन से सम्बंधित समस्याओं का जानें ज्योतिषीय समाधान केवल 251 रुपये में
Astrology

वैवाहिक जीवन से सम्बंधित समस्याओं का जानें ज्योतिषीय समाधान केवल 251 रुपये में
सुषमा स्वराज फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

अनुच्छेद 370 पर सुषमा स्वराज का वो आखिरी ट्वीट, जो उन्होंने निधन से तीन घंटे पहले किया था

7 अगस्त 2019

जम्मू-कश्मीर मे तैनात सुरक्षाकर्मी
Jammu

कैसे हैं जम्मू-कश्मीर के हालात, जानने के लिए देखें 12 तस्वीरें, साथ ही पढ़ें घाटी में घमासान की बातें

6 अगस्त 2019

मौके पर जमा लोग
Delhi NCR

जाकिर नगर अग्निकांड: ऊपरी मंजिलों में रहने वाले फंसे, 50 गज के फ्लैट की छत के खुले दरवाजे ने बची जान

7 अगस्त 2019

फाइल फोटो
Dehradun

सुषमा स्वराज ने 2007 में अनुच्छेद 370 को लेकर कही थी बड़ी बात, लेकिन जब ऐसा हुआ तो कह गईं अलविदा

7 अगस्त 2019

Sushma Swaraj
Chandigarh

छह साल हामिद के घर नहीं मनी थी ईद, फिर सुषमा स्वराज ने लौटाई थीं खुशियां, दिल छूने वाला किस्सा

7 अगस्त 2019

सुषमा स्वराज जब आईं, कनपुरियों का दिल जीत गईं
Kanpur

सुषमा स्वराज का कानपुर से था गहरा नाता, ...जब आईं, कनपुरियों का दिल जीत गईं, बेहद दिलचस्प किस्सा

7 अगस्त 2019

सुषमा स्वराज
Jammu

बात कश्मीर की होती और सुषमा शांत रहतीं...असंभव, संयुक्त राष्ट्र में पाकिस्तान को जमकर लताड़ा

7 अगस्त 2019

दिल्ली में इमारत में लगी आग
Delhi NCR

जाकिर नगर अग्निकांड: 'अफसोस है कि मैं बच्चों को नहीं बचा पाया'...

7 अगस्त 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

राजनेता ही नहीं ‘योद्धा’ भी थीं सुषमा स्वराज, लिम्का बुक ऑफ रिकॉर्ड्स में दो बार दर्ज हुआ था नाम

7 अगस्त 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

जब सुषमा स्वराज ने की थी पाकिस्तानियों की मदद, रहीं पीएम पद की दावेदार, 11 बार लड़ीं चुनाव

7 अगस्त 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

देश की सबसे कम उम्र की कैबिनेट मंत्री बनीं थीं सुषमा स्वराज, 1970 में रखा था राजनीति में कदम

7 अगस्त 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

प्याज की बढ़ी कीमतों पर सुषमा से नाराज हो गई थी दिल्ली की जनता, छीन ली थी सीएम की कुर्सी

7 अगस्त 2019

पीड़ित महिला और उसका पति, कब्जे में बाइक
पीड़ित महिला और उसका पति, कब्जे में बाइक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बदमाशों की बाइक से घायल किशोर
बदमाशों की बाइक से घायल किशोर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कब्जे में बाइक
कब्जे में बाइक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पीड़ित महिला और उसका पति
पीड़ित महिला और उसका पति - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

पहली महिला मुख्यमंत्री से विदेश मंत्री तक जानिए कैसा रहा सुषमा स्वराज का सफर

भाजपा नेता और पूर्व विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज का 67 वर्ष की उम्र में निधन हो गया। वो दिल्ली के एम्स में भर्ती थी। आइए एक नजर डालते हैं सुषमा स्वराज के सफर पर...

7 अगस्त 2019

मोदी भावुक 2:08

Sushma Swaraj के निधन पर रो पड़े PM Modi, घर जाकर दी श्रद्धांजलि

7 अगस्त 2019

सुषमा स्वराज 1:44

सुषमा स्वराज ने निधन से पहले किया था आर्टिकल 370 पर आखिरी ट्वीट, पीएम मोदी से कही थी ये बात

7 अगस्त 2019

सुषमा स्वराज 4:10

सुषमा स्वराज के निधन पर रोए नेता, रमा देवी, नितिन गडकरी और मायावती ने कुछ ऐसे किया याद

7 अगस्त 2019

सुषमा स्वराज 1:58

सुषमा स्वराज ने 70 मिनट तक लड़ी मौत से जंग, जान न बचा पाने पर फूट-फूटकर रोये एम्स के डॉक्टर

7 अगस्त 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited