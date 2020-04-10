शहर चुनें

संकट के सिपाही: हाथ की मेहंदी भी नहीं छूटी...दूसरों की जिंदगी बचाने में जुटीं

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, लखनऊ, Updated Fri, 10 Apr 2020 09:50 AM IST
special story - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोरोना के खतरों के बीच दूसरों की जिंदगी बचाने में जुटे योद्धाओं की ‘तपस्या’ मिसाल है। कुछ ऐसी मांएं हैं जो अपने रोते मासूम बच्चे को वीडियो कॉलिंग कर चुप करा रही हैं तो कुछ ऐसे लोग भी हैं जो अपनी सेवा तो दे ही रहे हैं, साथ ही मास्क जैसी वस्तुएं भी जुटा रहे हैं ताकि गरीबों की मदद हो सके। एक नर्स तो शादी के 15 दिन बाद ही कोरोना से जंग में उतर गई थीं तो देहरादून के एक अस्पताल के अधिकारी न सिर्फ सेवा में लगे हैं , बल्कि अस्पताल में ही रक्तदान कर अपना जन्मदिन भी मनाया। साथ ही साथियों को भी स्वैच्छिक रक्तदान के लिए प्रेरित किया ताकि संकट के इस दौर में रक्त की कमी न होने पाए।
coronavirus india corona outbreak in india uttar pradesh corona lockdown uttar pradesh coronavirus

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

