भाजपा को दोहरा झटका देने के बाद जश्न में डूबे सपाई और रालोद कार्यकर्ता, तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Thu, 31 May 2018 04:23 PM IST
bypoll results
कैराना और नूरपुर उपचुनाव में भाजपी की हार से सपा और रालोद में जश्न का माहौल है। इन पार्टियों की जीत का असल लखनऊ में देखने को मिला। 
kairana bypoll result nurpur bypoll result uttar pradesh news

