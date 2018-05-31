बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b0fd4004f1c1b9e6e8b57ec","slug":"celebration-in-lucknow-after-winning-in-kairana-and-nurpur-bypoll","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0926\u094b\u0939\u0930\u093e \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u091c\u0936\u094d\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u0942\u092c\u0947 \u0938\u092a\u093e\u0908 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0926 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
भाजपा को दोहरा झटका देने के बाद जश्न में डूबे सपाई और रालोद कार्यकर्ता, तस्वीरें
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Thu, 31 May 2018 04:23 PM IST
कैराना और नूरपुर उपचुनाव में भाजपी की हार से सपा और रालोद में जश्न का माहौल है। इन पार्टियों की जीत का असल लखनऊ में देखने को मिला।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5b0fd4004f1c1b9e6e8b57ec","slug":"celebration-in-lucknow-after-winning-in-kairana-and-nurpur-bypoll","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0926\u094b\u0939\u0930\u093e \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u091c\u0936\u094d\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u0942\u092c\u0947 \u0938\u092a\u093e\u0908 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0926 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b0fd4004f1c1b9e6e8b57ec","slug":"celebration-in-lucknow-after-winning-in-kairana-and-nurpur-bypoll","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0926\u094b\u0939\u0930\u093e \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u091c\u0936\u094d\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u0942\u092c\u0947 \u0938\u092a\u093e\u0908 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0926 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b0fd4004f1c1b9e6e8b57ec","slug":"celebration-in-lucknow-after-winning-in-kairana-and-nurpur-bypoll","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0926\u094b\u0939\u0930\u093e \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u091c\u0936\u094d\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u0942\u092c\u0947 \u0938\u092a\u093e\u0908 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0926 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b0fd4004f1c1b9e6e8b57ec","slug":"celebration-in-lucknow-after-winning-in-kairana-and-nurpur-bypoll","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0926\u094b\u0939\u0930\u093e \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u091c\u0936\u094d\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u0942\u092c\u0947 \u0938\u092a\u093e\u0908 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0926 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b0fd4004f1c1b9e6e8b57ec","slug":"celebration-in-lucknow-after-winning-in-kairana-and-nurpur-bypoll","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0926\u094b\u0939\u0930\u093e \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u091c\u0936\u094d\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u0942\u092c\u0947 \u0938\u092a\u093e\u0908 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0926 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b0fd4004f1c1b9e6e8b57ec","slug":"celebration-in-lucknow-after-winning-in-kairana-and-nurpur-bypoll","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0926\u094b\u0939\u0930\u093e \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u091c\u0936\u094d\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u0942\u092c\u0947 \u0938\u092a\u093e\u0908 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0926 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b0fd4004f1c1b9e6e8b57ec","slug":"celebration-in-lucknow-after-winning-in-kairana-and-nurpur-bypoll","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0926\u094b\u0939\u0930\u093e \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u091c\u0936\u094d\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u0942\u092c\u0947 \u0938\u092a\u093e\u0908 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0926 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.