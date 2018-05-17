बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बेकाबू होकर पेड़ से जा भिड़ी तेज रफ्तार बस, एक की मौत, 25 से ज्यादा घायल
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Thu, 17 May 2018 12:04 PM IST
सीतापुर में गुरुवार सुबह तेज रफ्तार प्राइवेट बस अनियंत्रित होकर पेड़ से टकरा गई। हादसे में 45 वर्षीय एक व्यक्ति की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई जबकि 25 से ज्यादा लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। घायलों को जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।
