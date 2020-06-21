शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   Al Qaeda agent Inamul Haq shocking revealing in police inquiry

अलकायदा एजेंट इनामुल हक का पूछताछ में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, यूपी से बांग्लादेश तक...

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, लखनऊ, Updated Sun, 21 Jun 2020 09:38 AM IST
inamul haq
inamul haq - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
बरेली में एटीएस के हत्थे चढ़े अलकायदा एजेंट इनामुल हक ने पूछताछ के दौरान कई अहम खुलासे किए हैं। पड़ताल के दौरान उसकी चार फेसबुक आईडी के बारे में जानकारी मिली है, जिसे फेसबुक ने सस्पेंड कर दिया था। एटीएस के सूत्रों के मुताबिक इनामुल टेलीग्राम एक्स एप्लीकेशन के जरिए यूपी से लेकर बांग्लादेश तक के लोगों के संपर्क में था। एटीएस यूपी समेत अन्य राज्यों में उसके नेटवर्क को खंगाल रही है।
zakir musa inamul haq zakir musa encounter facebook bangladesh

zakir musa
Lucknow

इनामुल हक के फेसबुक कवर पेज से एक और नया खुलासा, आतंकी जाकिर मूसा को बताया शहीद भाई

20 जून 2020

इनामुल हक
Lucknow

इनामुल हक के मोबाइल से चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, आतंकी संगठन अल-कायदा से जुड़े अहम सबूत मिले

20 जून 2020

Bareilly news
Bareilly

बरेली में सक्रिय है स्लीपर सेल, तमाम बड़े मामलों में जुड़ता रहा है कनेक्शन, पढ़ें पूरी जानकारी

20 जून 2020

Bareilly news
Bareilly

इनामुल हक को लेकर चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, इंटर फेल है...लेकिन अंग्रेजी बोलने में तेज-तर्रार

19 जून 2020

Bareilly news
Bareilly

पढ़े-लिखे परिवार का बेटा जेहादी..! एटीएस के खुलासे के बाद लोग हैरान, बोले-वो तो...

19 जून 2020

inamul haq
Lucknow

अलकायदा एजेंट इनामुल हक के मोबाइल में मिली कमलेश तिवारी और कई आतंकियों की फोटो, कई बड़े खुलासे

21 जून 2020

inamul haq
inamul haq
inamul haq
inamul haq
inamul haq
