Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   A businessman gives cheque to hyderabad police who did encounter of rapists.

दरिंदों का एनकाउंटर करने पर व्यवसायी ने पुलिस को दिया भारी भरकम इनाम, कहा- पूरा देश उनके साथ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अंबेडकरनगर, Updated Fri, 06 Dec 2019 03:32 PM IST
अंबेडकरनगर का कपड़ा व्यवसायी गुरुशरण।
अंबेडकरनगर का कपड़ा व्यवसायी गुरुशरण। - फोटो : amar ujala
हैदराबाद में महिला डॉक्टर से दुष्कर्म व जिंदा जला देने के आरोपियों को पुलिस द्वारा एनकाउंटर में ढेर कर देने पर देश भर से अलग-अलग प्रतिक्रिया आ रही हैं। एक तरफ जहां लोग पुलिस के इस कदम की सराहना करते हुए इसे इंसाफ बता रहे हैं तो दूसरी तरफ इसे लोगों के कानून पर से उठते विश्वास के रूप में देखा जा रहा है।

हैदराबाद पुलिस द्वारा किए गए एनकाउंटर पर अंबेडकरनगर के कपड़ा व्यवसायी गुरुचरण इतने खुश हुए कि एनकाउंटर टीम को 21 हजार रुपये देने का एलान कर दिया। उन्होंने बताया कि वह चेक के माध्यम से पैसे हैदराबाद पुलिस को भेजेंगे।
