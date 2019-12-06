उन्नाव कांड: सलामती के लिए इस शहर में बुआ के घर रही थी पीड़िता, यहीं किराए के कमरे रहता था आरोपी

{"_id":"5de9f2798ebc3e549d04148f","slug":"unnao-incident-victim-lived-in-her-relative-house-for-safety","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0938\u0932\u093e\u092e\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0938 \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924\u093e, \u092f\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0930\u093e\u090f \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
उन्नाव में दुष्कर्म पीड़िता को जलाने के बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
उन्नाव एसएसपी को पेट्राेल वाली बोतल दिखाता सिपाही
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता को अस्पताल ले जाती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
उन्नाव में घर से निकली दुष्कर्म पीड़िता पेट्रोल डालकर जिंदा जलाया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला