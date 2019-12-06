शहर चुनें

उन्नाव कांड: सलामती के लिए इस शहर में बुआ के घर रही थी पीड़िता, यहीं किराए के कमरे रहता था आरोपी

धर्मेश त्रिवेदी, संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, रायबरेली, Updated Fri, 06 Dec 2019 11:47 AM IST
उन्नाव में युवती के साथ हुई दरिंदगी और उसे जलाने का मामला रायबरेली से भी जुड़ा है। जिंदगी की सलामती के लिए पीड़िता यहां लालगंज में अपने बुआ के घर रह रही थी। इसके बावजूद आरोपी ठिकाने लगाने के लिए उसे धमकी देते रहे। जिस युवती को जलाया गया, उसे उसका प्रेमी रायबरेली शहर में किराए का कमरा लेकर रहता था और उस पर सख्त बंदिशें लगा रखीं थीं। न तो किसी से मिलने देता था और न ही युवती से किसी को बात करने देता था। 
 
